U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,181.17
    -30.30 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,874.85
    -185.51 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,962.68
    -119.86 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.45
    -29.01 (-1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.49
    -1.52 (-2.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.80
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    25.99
    -0.09 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2022
    -0.0106 (-0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6310
    -0.0090 (-0.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3820
    -0.0119 (-0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3390
    +0.4150 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,620.14
    +761.52 (+1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,340.36
    +55.26 (+4.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.81
    +8.33 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.34 (-0.83%)
     
LIVE:

Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger speak at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting

A must-watch for investors everywhere.

Adverum Biotechnologies Presents Long-term Data through March 10, 2021 from the OPTIC Trial of ADVM-022 Intravitreal Gene Therapy in Treatment-experienced Wet AMD Patients at ARVO 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.
·12 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

AC – Inflammation was Mild and Decreasing over Time in Cohort 3

AC &#x002013; Inflammation was Mild and Decreasing over Time in Cohort 3
AC – Inflammation was Mild and Decreasing over Time in Cohort 3
AC – Inflammation was Mild and Decreasing over Time in Cohort 3

VC – Inflammation was Mild and Decreasing over Time in Cohort 3

VC &#x002013; Inflammation was Mild and Decreasing over Time in Cohort 3
VC – Inflammation was Mild and Decreasing over Time in Cohort 3
VC – Inflammation was Mild and Decreasing over Time in Cohort 3

Steroid Eye Drops Post Prophylaxis Decrease over Time in Cohort 3

Steroid Eye Drops Post Prophylaxis Decrease over Time in Cohort 3
Steroid Eye Drops Post Prophylaxis Decrease over Time in Cohort 3
Steroid Eye Drops Post Prophylaxis Decrease over Time in Cohort 3

Majority of Patients are Supplemental Injection Free after a Single IVT Injection of ADVM-022 in OPTIC

Majority of Patients are Supplemental Injection Free after a Single IVT Injection of ADVM-022 in OPTIC
Majority of Patients are Supplemental Injection Free after a Single IVT Injection of ADVM-022 in OPTIC
Majority of Patients are Supplemental Injection Free after a Single IVT Injection of ADVM-022 in OPTIC

Robust Aflibercept Expression Levels Observed for Both Doses in OPTIC

Robust Aflibercept Expression Levels Observed for Both Doses in OPTIC; Within Modeled Therapeutic Range, Reaching Top of Dose Response Curve
Robust Aflibercept Expression Levels Observed for Both Doses in OPTIC; Within Modeled Therapeutic Range, Reaching Top of Dose Response Curve
Robust Aflibercept Expression Levels Observed for Both Doses in OPTIC; Within Modeled Therapeutic Range, Reaching Top of Dose Response Curve

-- Long-term durability and maintained efficacy; sustained robust aflibercept protein expression observed --

-- 60% of patients injection free beyond 1 year following 2 x 10^11 single dose --

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, today announced new long-term data from the OPTIC clinical trial of ADVM-022 single intravitreal (IVT) injection gene therapy in patients requiring frequent anti-VEGF injections for their neovascular or wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Safety and efficacy data from patients followed for a median of 88 and 68 weeks at the 2 x 10^11 vg/eye dose (for Cohorts 2 & 3, respectively) and 104 and 36 weeks at the 6 x 10^11 vg/eye dose (for Cohorts 1 & 4, respectively) are being presented at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2021 Virtual Meeting with a pre-recorded presentation uploaded on April 16, 2021.

“The long-term OPTIC data show the potential for ADVM-022 to offer disease modifying treatment for patients with wet AMD,” said Laurent Fischer, M.D., chief executive officer of Adverum Biotechnologies. “Patient safety is our absolute priority and following the unexpected adverse event we reported this past week in a patient treated with the 6e11 high dose in the INFINITY study in diabetic patients with macular edema, we are unmasking the INFINITY study in order to analyze all data available and monitor every patient who has received our gene therapy. We are also working closely with our data monitoring committee and scientific advisors and conducting a thorough review of all the data from our ADVM-022 program. We will report our findings as the analysis progresses to inform next steps for development.”

Dr. Fischer continued, “In OPTIC, ADVM-022 with wet AMD has demonstrated durability out to two years with the ease of a single, in-office intravitreal injection. We believe that we are well within the therapeutic window with the 2e11 dose with 60% of patients supplemental injection free beyond one year. Additionally, the aflibercept protein levels at the 2e11 dose were within the modeled therapeutic range and sustained out to at least one year, consistent with levels observed 4-6 weeks after an aflibercept injection.”

The data reported in this press release and the related statements relate only to the OPTIC clinical trial evaluating ADVM-022 gene therapy for the treatment of wet AMD.

Adverum reported new interim data from the OPTIC trial (March 10, 2021 cutoff date, n=30) that continue to demonstrate the potential of ADVM-022 to greatly reduce the anti-VEGF injection burden for patients with wet AMD:

  • All ADVM-022-related ocular adverse events (AE) were mild (80%) to moderate (20%) in OPTIC patients with wet AMD. No clinical or fluorescein evidence of posterior inflammation

    • No vasculitis, retinitis, choroiditis, vascular occlusions, or endophthalmitis

  • Inflammation when observed was mild and responsive to steroid eye drops

    • At 2 x 10^11 vg/eye dose, ocular inflammation was minimal and responsive to steroid eye drops; 87% of patients (13/151) have discontinued steroid eye drops

Cohort 3 Safety Data for 2 x 10^11 vg/eye Dose:

  • Durable expression of aflibercept following a single, in-office IVT injection of ADVM-022, for both doses (2 x 10^11 vg/eye and 6 x 10^11 vg/eye)

    • Maintained or gained vision (mean BCVA2)

    • Maintained to improved retinal anatomy (mean CRT3)

  • Majority of patients are supplemental anti-VEGF injection free:

  • Substantial reduction in annualized anti-VEGF injection frequency5 following ADVM-022 in patients who previously required frequent injections:

    • 85% reduction for 2 x 10^11 vg/eye

    • 96% reduction for 6 x 10^11 vg/eye

OPTIC Clinical Trial Data:

Results Following a Single ADVM-022 Dose:

Cohort 1

Cohort 2

Cohort 3

Cohort 4

Patients

n=6

n=6

n=9

n=9

Median (Range) Follow-up Visit (Weeks)

104
(All)

88
(646 to 92)

68
(48 to 72)

36
(32 to 44)

ADVM-022 Dose


High dose
6 x 10^11 vg/eye

Low dose
2 x 10^11 vg/eye

Low dose
2 x 10^11 vg/eye

High dose
6 x 10^11 vg/eye

Prophylactic Steroid Regimen

13-day oral

13-day oral

6-week eye drops

6-week eye drops

Supplemental Anti-VEGF Injection Use:

Number of patients supplemental injection free

6/6 patients

3/6 patients

6/9 patients

7/9 patients

Follow-up BCVA2 and CRT3:

All Patients

All Patients

Supp.
IVT-free
Patients
50% (3/6)

All Patients

Supp.
IVT-free
Patients
67% (6/9)

All Patients

Supp.
IVT-free
Patients
78% (7/9)

BCVA mean change from baseline (letters)

-1.3

-1.5

-1.0

+1.4

+4.3

-0.2

-0.4

CRT mean change from baseline (μm)

-8.7 μm

-28.2 μm

-30.3 μm

-134.4 μm

-181.7 μm

-77.1 μm

-77.3 μm


1

All patients from Cohort 2 (n=6) and Cohort 3 (n=9)

2

Best corrected visual acuity (BCVA)

3

Central retinal thickness (CRT)

4

All patients from Cohort 1 (n=6) and Cohort 4 (n=9)

5

Annualized rate (Before) = (number of IVTs in 12 months prior to ADVM-022) / (days from the first IVT in the past 12 months to ADVM-022 / 365.25)
Annualized rate (After) = (number of aflibercept IVTs since ADVM-022) / (days from ADVM-022 to the last study follow-up / 365.25)

6

A patient missed visits after week 64 due to worsening of COPD and died of a severe pneumonia due to lung malignancy at ~76 weeks

Brandon Busbee, M.D.​, partner, Tennessee Retina Physicians, and investigator in OPTIC, said, “I appreciate Adverum putting patient safety first as they seek to thoroughly review the data from the ADVM-022 program. I look forward to partnering with the company on ADVM-022’s future development for patients with wet AMD.”

ARVO 2021 Presentations
Presentation Title: Phase 1 Study of Intravitreal Gene Therapy with ADVM-022 for Neovascular AMD (OPTIC Trial)
Session: AMD: Clinical research - New Therapies and Technologies
Date and Time: May 3, 2021 from 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM ET
Presenter: Brandon G. Busbee, M.D., partner, Tennessee Retina Physicians

Poster Title: Preclinical Evaluation of ADVM-062, a Novel Intravitreal Gene Therapy for the Treatment of Blue Cone Monochromacy
ADVM-062 is a one-time intravitreal (IVT) gene therapy utilizing AAV.7m8 to provide cone-specific expression of human L-opsin.
Session: Drug Delivery and Gene Therapy
Date and Time: May 3, 2021 from 11:15 AM to 1:00 PM ET
Presenter: Ruslan Grishanin, director translational science, Adverum Biotechnologies

These data presentations are available to ARVO participants and are posted on the Publications section of the Adverum’s website. Adverum is focused on conducting a thorough review of data from the ADVM-022 program in the context of the recent unexpected adverse event in the ADVM-022 INFINITY DME study and is therefore canceling its webcast to review these new OPTIC data, which was previously scheduled for Sunday, May 2, 2021.

About the OPTIC Phase 1 Trial of ADVM-022 in Wet AMD
This multi-center, open-label, dose-ranging trial is designed to assess the safety and tolerability of a single intravitreal (IVT) administration of ADVM-022 in patients with wet AMD. Patients in OPTIC are difficult-to-treat and had previously received frequent anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) treatment. Patients received a 6 x 10^11 vg/eye of ADVM-022 in Cohort 1 (n=6) and Cohort 4 (n=9) and patients received a 2 x 10^11 vg/eye of ADVM-022 in Cohort 2 (n=6) and Cohort 3 (n=9). Patients in Cohorts 3 and 4 received six weeks of prophylactic steroid eye drops rather than 13 days of prophylactic oral steroids which were used in Cohorts 1 and 2. The primary endpoint of the trial is the safety and tolerability of ADVM-022 after a single IVT administration. Secondary endpoints include changes in best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA), measurement of central retinal thickness (CRT), as well as the need for supplemental anti-VEGF injections. Each patient enrolled will be followed for a total of two years.

For more information, please visit https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03748784.

About ADVM-022 Gene Therapy
ADVM-022 utilizes Adverum’s propriety vector capsid, AAV.7m8, carrying a codon optimized aflibercept coding sequence under the control of a proprietary expression cassette. ADVM-022 is administered as a one-time intravitreal injection (IVT), designed to deliver long-term efficacy and reduce the burden of frequent anti-VEGF injections, and improve real-world vision outcomes for patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME).

In recognition of the need for new treatment options for wet AMD, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track designation for ADVM-022 for the treatment of wet AMD.

About Wet AMD
Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is a progressive disease affecting the macula, the region of the retina at the back of the eye responsible for central vision. In patients with wet AMD, an aggressive form of AMD, abnormal blood vessels grow underneath and into the retina. These abnormal blood vessels leak fluid and blood into and beneath the retina, causing vision loss.

Wet AMD is a leading cause of vision loss in patients over 60 years of age, with a prevalence of approximately 1.2 million individuals in the U.S. and 3 million worldwide1. The incidence of new cases of wet AMD in the U.S. is approximately 150,000 to 200,000 annually, and this number is expected to grow significantly as the country’s population ages2,3.

The current standard-of-care therapies for wet AMD are anti-VEGF proteins. These therapies can be burdensome, as patients generally require chronic intravitreal (IVT) injection of anti-VEGF protein every 4-12 weeks. Compliance with this regimen can be difficult for patients and their caregivers, leading to compliance deficiencies and loss of vision from underdosing. It is estimated that these standard-of-care branded anti-VEGF therapies used for the treatment of wet AMD, DR, retinal vein occlusion, and other ocular diseases generated in excess of $11 billion in sales worldwide in 20204.

1 Arch Ophthalmol. 2004;122(4):564-572. doi:10.1001/archopht.122.4.564.
2 Brown GC, Brown MM, Sharma S, et al. The Burden of Age-Related Macular Degeneration: A Value-Based Medicine Analysis. Transactions of the American Ophthalmological Society. 2005.
3 California Retina Consultants. Advances in Wet AMD. Available at: https://www.californiaretina.com/advances-in-wet-amd/
4 Year-end 2020 financial statements from Regeneron, Roche, and Novartis.

About Adverum Biotechnologies
Adverum Biotechnologies (Nasdaq: ADVM) is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in serious ocular and rare diseases. Adverum is advancing the clinical development of its novel gene therapy candidate, ADVM-022, as a one-time, intravitreal injection for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. For more information, please visit www.adverum.com.

Forward-looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release regarding the events or results that may occur in the future are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the potential for ADVM-022 in treating wet AMD and DME. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include risks inherent to, without limitation: Adverum’s novel technology, which makes it difficult to predict the time and cost of product candidate development and obtaining regulatory approval; the results of early clinical trials not always being predictive of future results; and the potential for future complications or side effects in connection with use of ADVM-022. Risks and uncertainties facing Adverum are described more fully in Adverum’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and any subsequent filings with the SEC under the heading “Risk Factors.” All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Adverum undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

CONTACT: Investor Relations Contacts Myesha Lacy Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. T: 650-649-1257 E: mlacy@adverum.com Amy Figueroa Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. T: 650-823-2704 E: afigueroa@adverum.com Media Contact Andrea Cohen Sam Brown Inc. T: 917-209-7163 E: andreacohen@sambrown.com


Recommended Stories

  • Op-Ed: Can Joe Biden flip American government from 'them' to 'us'?

    Washington, Lincoln and FDR championed 'us' government. Will Biden revive it?

  • Why Limelight Networks Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) were falling this afternoon after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter results. Not only was that a significant decrease from the year-ago quarter, but it was lower than Wall Street's consensus estimate of $53.8 million for the quarter. Additionally, Limelight's non-GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.09 was down significantly, compared to the company's breakeven earnings in the year-ago quarter.

  • ‘I loved every minute of it.’ Jungle Island’s orangutan mom dies after battle with ALS

    If you asked Linda Jacobs how many children she had, she would say seven.

  • Moderna is looking for ways to attack variants, company chairman says

    One of the biggest concerns on the mind of Dr. Noubar Afeyan, co-founder and chairman of Moderna, is variants. As Afeyan rushes to create more doses of the Moderna vaccine to deliver all over the world, he knows that variants are lurking that could require even those vaccinated to get regular boosters. “The biology of the variants and how they can overcome the biology of how your immune system ...

  • Turkey wages war on cryptocurrencies, and investors lose a fortune

    Throughout Turkey, investors are distraught. Estimates vary for how much they have lost.

  • Short Sellers Are Back in Cannabis Stocks After Retail Mania

    (Bloomberg) -- Short sellers are again betting cannabis stocks will fall after retail investors squeezed their positions out in the Reddit-fueled trading frenzy.Overall short interest in the 119 U.S. and Canadian cannabis stocks tracked by S3 Partners increased by $346 million to $3.14 billion over the last 30 days, according to a report dated April 29, though that was still $288 million shy from the level when the year started. The short interest as a percentage of float has been up in almost every cannabis stock in the past month, S3 said.About 98% of short interest in the pot sector was concentrated in 20 stocks. Aphria Inc., Canopy Growth Corp. and Aurora Cannabis Inc. were the most shorted over the last 30 days, while Aurora and Tilray Inc. ranked among the highest in total short interest as a percentage of float at 23.41% and 19.95%, respectively.The cannabis sector rally reversed course amid the fading retail trading mania. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF, known by its ticker MJ, surged 131% from the start of the year to its peak on Feb. 10. From there, it has dropped more than 35%. Sundial Growers Inc., a retail favorite that shot up from below 50 cents to just shy of $3 a share in February, has fallen back under 90 cents.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Main Trend Still Up, but Losing Upside Momentum

    Look for a downside bias as long as June gold futures remain under the long-term 50% level at $1788.50.

  • A new COVID 'stimulus check' may be on the way — from your health insurer

    Givebacks expected later this year may put hundreds of dollars back in your pocket.

  • I’m 54 years old with a substantial nest egg and can live on $40k a year — can I afford to retire?

    Because I am still working, I can only slowly transfer my securities from my rollover into the Roth account to stay within my tax bracket. If you’re wondering if it is feasible to retire now, then financially speaking, it appears so, said Mackenzie Richards, a financial planner at SK Wealth Management.

  • Credit Suisse’s New Chairman Signals Possible Shakeup After Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio said he plans a thorough assessment of the bank’s “strategic options” after the twin hits from the collapse of Archegos Capital Management and Greensill Capital eroded confidence.While he backed Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein at the bank’s annual general meeting, the new chairman left little doubt about his appetite for change. The recent missteps at the Swiss lender, he said, went beyond any crises he had lived through over three-and-a-half decades working at banks.“We will take the time required for an in-depth assessment of the bank’s strategic options,” said Horta-Osorio, who succeeded Urs Rohner on Friday. “Then we will decide on a course of action and closely oversee the execution.”The comments are the clearest indication yet that the former head of Lloyds Banking Group Plc is planning to take a hands-on approach in his new role. Analysts and executives have suggested his options include reducing capital allocated to the investment bank; selling parts of the business to deepen its focus on wealth management; acquiescing to an acquirer; or merging with its larger neighbor in Zurich, UBS Group AG.During the meeting, both CEO Gottstein and outgoing chairman Rohner apologized for the recent scandals, with Gottstein saying they’d “left their mark” on him. He pledged to lead the company into “calmer waters.” That came after yet another senior departure, after the bank said risk committee head Andreas Gottschling would be leaving the board.The CEO is battling to rescue his short tenure after Credit Suisse was hit harder than any other competitor by the collapse of Archegos, the family office of U.S. investor Bill Hwang. The timing of the blowup could hardly have been worse, coming just weeks after Credit Suisse found itself at the center of the Greensill Capital scandal, when it was forced to suspend investment funds.The missteps were even more painful because other lenders to Archegos including Deutsche Bank AG managed to avoid losses altogether. The German rival had been known for lapses in controls until a restructuring two years ago. As part of that plan, it quit most equities trading and is in the process of exiting the prime brokerage business that caters to hedge funds.Credit Suisse has said it plans a sweeping overhaul of its prime services at the center of the Archegos losses, including slashing lending to such clients by a third. Gottstein has also signaled he’s considering further separating the asset-management unit from the rest of the bank after the Greensill Capital collapse.Rohner, who had largely deflected shareholder criticism of his role, acknowledged that the recent weeks “cast a shadow” over the bank.“We’ve disappointed not just our clients but also our shareholders, and not for the first time unfortunately,” Rohner said. “I offer my apologies for this.”In the run up to Friday’s annual general meeting, influential shareholders including Norway’s sovereign wealth fund and Harris Associates had heaped pressure on the board by calling for the removal of Gottschling and other prominent board members, including lead independent director and Roche Holding AG CEO Severin Schwan.The twin debacles of Archegos and Greensill -- while sparing Gottstein -- caused tumult across Credit Suisse’s senior management. Investment banking head Brian Chin and Chief Risk Officer Lara Warner were among the highest-profile casualties, while the bank’s head of equities and co-heads of prime brokerage are also being replaced.Horta-Osorio, who cut thousands of jobs and billions of pounds in costs during a decade at Lloyds, said that apart from strategy, he also wants to focus risk management and the bank’s culture in coming months.The new position marks a return to investment banking for the Portuguese banker, after 15 years focused on retail. Before joining Lloyds, he ran Banco Santander SA’s British unit, as well as spending time in the U.S., Portugal and Brazil for various lenders.“I have personally worked at and led several banks in different countries and have lived through many crises,” he said. “What has happened with Credit Suisse over the last eight weeks, with the U.S.-based hedge fund and the supply chain finance funds matters, certainly goes beyond that.”(Updates with strategic options in fourth paragraph, Deutsche Bank comparison in seventh, prime brokerage overhaul in eighth.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Already got a third stimulus check? The IRS may now have bonus money for you

    The IRS is sending out more "plus-up" payments — will you get one?

  • What’s a Roth 401(k)? Does the 4% rule work? Can I buy a home right before retirement? MarketWatch answers your questions

    Americans have questions about how to fund their retirement, prioritize their financial goals and pay off debts — and MarketWatch has answers. In a three-part series, “Mastering Your Money,” MarketWatch editors and reporters speak with panelists to help people get a handle on their finances. The next two sessions, held on Feb. 10 and Feb. 17, will include sessions about taxes, insurance, estate planning and retirement savings.

  • China Is Opting Out of US-Run Financial System

    If the U.S. government doesn’t lead financial innovation, China will leapfrog it and control the world’s emerging monetary infrastructure.

  • Biden may have to relent on the SALT cap to get his tax plan through Congress

    President Biden announced the American Families Plan this week, and the proposal includes an increase the capital-gains tax to 39.6% for individuals with incomes over $1 million. Whether he gets it through Congress, however, is likely dependent upon whether he accepts some adjustment to the limitation on the deduction for state and local tax, or SALT. While Biden’s proposal currently keeps the $10,000 limit on SALT deductions in place, he may need to accept an increase, if not an outright repeal, to get key Democratic votes.

  • Avoiding Biden’s proposed capital-gains tax hikes won’t be so easy—or will it?

    Many taxpayers could avoid the tax by timing the realization of capital gains, but the elimination of the stepped-up basis loophole could mean the government would collect a lot of revenue.

  • ‘This is not going to end well’: Billionaire Leon Cooperman says stock market will be lower a year from now

    Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman says he's a “fully invested bear” with “an eye on the exit.”

  • Coinbase Backer Parlays ‘Fantasy’ Bet Into $4.6 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Before his bet on cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. became a multi-billion-dollar exit, Union Square Ventures co-founder Fred Wilson compared Bitcoin to science fiction.“We may be completely wrong, it may be a fantasy,” he said at a marketing conference in May 2013. That was shortly after he had invested $2.5 million in Coinbase, the U.S.’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, where people can buy and sell Bitcoin and other digital tokens such as Ethereum and Litecoin. “It’s straight out of a sci-fi novel, but sci-fi novels are the best things you can read if you want to invest,” Wilson said. “It’s a gut bet.”Eight years later, Wilson’s wager became Union Square’s most profitable exit. Earlier this month, Coinbase listed on Nasdaq and soared to $328.28 a share, catapulting the company’s valuation on a fully diluted basis to about $86 billion. That’s a ten-fold increase from its last public funding round in 2018 and valued Union Square’s stake at $4.6 billion by the end of the first trading day.Wilson will have to listen carefully to his gut to navigate the volatile cryptocurrency market and Coinbase’s rocky debut. But the large volume of cryptocurrency trading is good for boosting Coinbase’s revenue, and Bitcoin has been rallying again after hitting its lowest level since early March. Wilson has said that “one of the hardest things in managing a venture capital portfolio is managing your big winners.” On the day of the Coinbase listing, Union Square Ventures sold 4.7 million shares for $1.8 billion, according to securities filings.Coinbase isn’t Wilson’s first foray into a nascent technology trend but it’s certainly the largest payout. His New York-based venture capital firm has invested in more than 100 businesses and has had 10 public exits since the firm’s inception in 2003. Nine of those have reaped billion-dollar valuations on the day of their stock market debut, according to data from PitchBook and Securities and Exchange Commission filings compiled by Bloomberg.Wilson was an early believer in the social networks that defined the 2010s and oversaw Union Square’s biggest successes, including Twitter Inc.’s $24 billion valuation after the company went public in 2013, boosting the value of the firm’s stake to $1.2 billion, online gaming company Zynga Inc.’s $7 billion IPO in 2011 and Tumblr’s $1.1 billion purchase by Yahoo!.“Fred is driven by intellectual curiosity,” said Zynga founder and chairman Mark Pincus. “He didn’t get involved for the money.”Wilson declined to be interviewed for this article saying he doesn’t “think investors should be the focus of attention when the entrepreneurs and management create all of the value.”Union Square’s latest iteration of its investment philosophy homes in on companies with strong communities that “broaden access to knowledge, capital and well-being,” according to the firm’s website. “Coinbase is at the center of this” said Angela Lee, chief innovation officer at Columbia Business School where she teaches venture capital and leadership courses. “Most venture capital firms deviate from their investment thesis. Union Square is very disciplined. They’re very smart about taking a trend and breaking it into components.”Wilson began investing in 1987 at Euclid Partners, a small venture capital firm in New York, recalling it “wasn’t a stellar start” to his career, he wrote in his blog in 2008. Then the internet came along. Wilson co-founded Flatiron Partners with Jerry Colonna in 1996 and together they invested $150 million into early stage internet deals that turned into $750 million in the span of three years, according to Wilson’s blog post. “We were undisciplined and not diversified,” Colonna said in an interview. “We were a little too enthusiastic.” Colonna is now the CEO of executive coaching firm Reboot.io, where his work was described in a Wired article as: “This man makes founders cry.”Flatiron folded in 2001 during the dot-com bust, but Wilson carried those lessons to Union Square, Colonna said. “Fred’s not a Vegas gambler. He doesn’t throw darts at the wall and doesn’t just tag along to other people’s investments.”Wilson’s belief in connecting ideas, people and experiences on the internet through networks was in motion even before social media startups made it into his portfolio. The native New Yorker’s networking ethos was born out of the post-dot-com bubble era that ushered in early social networking startups or “Web 2.0” companies like Friendster, Orkut and Tribe.net. His views were first put into practice when he started his popular blog, AVC, in September 2003, shortly before he co-founded Union Square with Brad Burnham.Though his early posts revolved around family, hobbies and music, the blog expanded into tech, business and management and became a vehicle for sourcing investment ideas and connecting with entrepreneurs, he said in a March 2006 episode with Businessweek’s Cutting Edge podcast. “The process of writing helps me crystallize my thoughts about what’s interesting and what’s not interesting, what’s potentially strategic and what’s potentially risky about a particular sector.”One of Wilson’s earliest musings on cryptocurrency was in 2011, when he wrote that “an alternative currency with roots in peer to peer networks and based on an algorithm that is transparent to everyone is an idea whose time has come.” Union Square’s founding theory of seeking out emerging, fast-growing online communities has since evolved beyond original social media to include other blockchain and cryptocurrency startups like Stacks 2.0, an open network for decentralized apps and contracts on the blockchain, and even CryptoKitties, an Ethereum-based virtual game that allows players to adopt, raise, and trade virtual cats that kickstarted the craze for non-fungible tokens, or NFTs.Coinbase’s breakthrough listing was the buzziest investment in recent years for Wilson, whose enthusiasm has been more measured compared with crypto evangelists like investor Mike Novogratz or the Winklevoss brothers who started the Gemini digital asset exchange.In January 2018, Wilson wrote about locking in profits at a time when Bitcoin was taking off. “I know that many crypto holders think that selling anything is a mistake. And it might be. Or it might not be. You just don’t know,” he said. By the end of that year, Bitcoin had plunged over 70%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Apple and 7 More Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week. What Investors Need to Know.

    Apple, Chevron, and International Business Machines were among the many large U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this past week.

  • Biden administration wants to give the IRS authority to regulate the ‘wild west’ of paid tax preparers

    There are no requisite professional standards at the federal level. The president's American Families Plan wants to change that.

  • Brookfield to hand back keys to three malls, potentially more, as it goes private in $6.5 billion deal

    Brookfield Property Partners is giving lenders back the keys to three struggling malls, with the possibility of more, as the Canadian asset manager takes its giant property arm private.