Advice Media Recognized by Inc. 5000, Company's Growth Highlights Direct Impact of Customer Acquisition for Small Businesses Across the Country

PARK CITY, Utah, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advice Media, a leading provider of software-based marketing solutions for medical, dental, and legal practices, announced today its recognition by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing privately held companies in North America. This is the fifth time the company has been included on the list since 2016.

Digital marketing has solidified its spot as the most important area of focus in highly competitive local markets.

"We're thrilled to be recognized by Inc. 5000 again, an indicator of the tremendous impact of our platform for business owners across the country," said Shawn Miele, CEO of Advice Media. "It's been a particularly stressful year, with the confluence of the pandemic's effects on the economy overlapping with increasingly consumer-focused expectations on where they spend their dollars. Digital marketing has solidified its spot as the most important area of focus in highly competitive local markets."

Advice Media services more than 1,800 clients across the medical, dental and legal space. The organization empowers business professionals to increase revenue through digital marketing, with a platform that enables hands-on control and visibility into performance. Full-service digital marketing offerings include step-by-step plans for implementing tactics, including search engine optimization, social media, reputation and review management, local listings, video content, website design/development and more.

In 1982, Inc. introduced the Inc. 500 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States. Since then, this prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success and the place where future household names first make their mark. Pandora, 7 Eleven, Toys 'R' Us, Zipcar, Zappos.com and numerous other well-known brands have been honored by the Inc. 5000. In 2007, the Inc. 500 list expanded to the Inc. 5000, giving readers a deeper, richer understanding of the entrepreneurial landscape and capturing a broader spectrum of success. The Inc. 5000 ranks companies by overall revenue growth over a three-year period.

"Working with Advice Media has been an absolute game changer in marketing and growing our practice," said Anne Bonn, Administrator at Park Meadows Cosmetic and Outpatient Surgery in Lone Tree, CO. "Across our marketing tools, Advice Media's expertise in content just jumps off the screen for our patients, and it's so relieving for me to know that I've got all of the moving parts of our marketing program covered."

ABOUT ADVICE MEDIA LLC

Advice Media empowers business owners and professionals to increase their revenue by attracting and retaining more customers through digital marketing. The SaaS-based platform enables hands-on control and visibility into performance of online marketing activities, backed by 20+ years of best practices and expertise on how to maximize those efforts. Advice Media's six-stage Pyramid of Success™ provides a proven step-by-step plan for how and when to implement growth-oriented marketing tactics for greatest impact, including website design and maintenance, local directories, customer reviews, social media, search engine optimization (SEO) and pay-per-click (PPC) advertising. Learn more at advicemedia.com.

