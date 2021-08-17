U.S. markets close in 5 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,450.51
    -29.20 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,375.41
    -249.99 (-0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,641.88
    -151.88 (-1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,173.75
    -29.67 (-1.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.42
    +0.13 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.90
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.69
    -0.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1732
    -0.0048 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2620
    +0.0050 (+0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3756
    -0.0087 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5220
    +0.2420 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,144.48
    -263.01 (-0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,171.03
    -10.32 (-0.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,179.01
    +25.03 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

Advice Media Recognized by Inc. 5000, Company's Growth Highlights Direct Impact of Customer Acquisition for Small Businesses Across the Country

·3 min read

PARK CITY, Utah, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advice Media, a leading provider of software-based marketing solutions for medical, dental, and legal practices, announced today its recognition by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing privately held companies in North America. This is the fifth time the company has been included on the list since 2016.

Advice Media, a leading provider of software-based marketing solutions for medical and dental practices. (PRNewsfoto/Advice Media)
Advice Media, a leading provider of software-based marketing solutions for medical and dental practices. (PRNewsfoto/Advice Media)

Digital marketing has solidified its spot as the most important area of focus in highly competitive local markets.

"We're thrilled to be recognized by Inc. 5000 again, an indicator of the tremendous impact of our platform for business owners across the country," said Shawn Miele, CEO of Advice Media. "It's been a particularly stressful year, with the confluence of the pandemic's effects on the economy overlapping with increasingly consumer-focused expectations on where they spend their dollars. Digital marketing has solidified its spot as the most important area of focus in highly competitive local markets."

Advice Media services more than 1,800 clients across the medical, dental and legal space. The organization empowers business professionals to increase revenue through digital marketing, with a platform that enables hands-on control and visibility into performance. Full-service digital marketing offerings include step-by-step plans for implementing tactics, including search engine optimization, social media, reputation and review management, local listings, video content, website design/development and more.

In 1982, Inc. introduced the Inc. 500 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States. Since then, this prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success and the place where future household names first make their mark. Pandora, 7 Eleven, Toys 'R' Us, Zipcar, Zappos.com and numerous other well-known brands have been honored by the Inc. 5000. In 2007, the Inc. 500 list expanded to the Inc. 5000, giving readers a deeper, richer understanding of the entrepreneurial landscape and capturing a broader spectrum of success. The Inc. 5000 ranks companies by overall revenue growth over a three-year period.

"Working with Advice Media has been an absolute game changer in marketing and growing our practice," said Anne Bonn, Administrator at Park Meadows Cosmetic and Outpatient Surgery in Lone Tree, CO. "Across our marketing tools, Advice Media's expertise in content just jumps off the screen for our patients, and it's so relieving for me to know that I've got all of the moving parts of our marketing program covered."

For more information on Advice Media, click here.

ABOUT ADVICE MEDIA LLC
Advice Media empowers business owners and professionals to increase their revenue by attracting and retaining more customers through digital marketing. The SaaS-based platform enables hands-on control and visibility into performance of online marketing activities, backed by 20+ years of best practices and expertise on how to maximize those efforts. Advice Media's six-stage Pyramid of Success provides a proven step-by-step plan for how and when to implement growth-oriented marketing tactics for greatest impact, including website design and maintenance, local directories, customer reviews, social media, search engine optimization (SEO) and pay-per-click (PPC) advertising. Learn more at advicemedia.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advice-media-recognized-by-inc-5000-companys-growth-highlights-direct-impact-of-customer-acquisition-for-small-businesses-across-the-country-301356511.html

SOURCE Advice Media

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Autopilot investigation takes 'bloom off the rose' for investors: Analyst

    Dan Ives of Wedbush gives us his take the fallout from the new investigation into Tesla Autopilot crashes occurring at crash scenes.&nbsp;

  • Which jobs pay $100K or more? This list might surprise you

    A Reddit thread explores which occupations pay $100,000 year or more --- and many blue-collar jobs make the list.

  • Vaccine Hesitancy Costing Many Steelworkers a $3,000 Bonus

    (Bloomberg) -- The second largest American steelmaker is struggling to meet a vaccine threshold that would give a potential $3,000 bonus to each worker.Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. promised a $1,500 bonus to all of their 25,000 employees who receive a jab, with the cash bonus increasing to $3,000 if an individual’s work site hits 75%, according to company spokeswoman Patricia Persico. The program is based on vaccination rates per site, with “more than” 20 of 46 locations above the 75% rate. The company

  • GM To Replace All Battery Modules In Some Chevy Bolt EVs As It Looks To Move Past Fire Incidents

    General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) is set to start replacing all electric vehicle battery modules in some Chevy Bolts within weeks, Electrek reported on Monday. What Happened: GM has informed some owners they can book appointments from August 23 onwards to have all of the modules in their batteries replaced with new ones with a new eight-year 100,000 mile warranty. The Chevy Bolt EV has been recalled twice over risk of battery fire and a fix provided by the company in May did not fully work, forcing G

  • Apple bars employees from discussing pay equity: RPT

    Apple has reportedly barred employees from discussing pay equity, according to The Verge. Charter Co-Founder & CEO Kevin Delaney joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Is Hulu Becoming Too Successful for Disney?

    Hulu has become more successful than Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) management anticipated since it took full control of the streaming video company in 2019. Hulu generated a profit in the company's third quarter, putting it well ahead of management's schedule for full-year profitability in fiscal 2023. Not only that, it could mean Disney has to pay an even bigger premium to take full ownership of Hulu in 2024.

  • Implications of State Street vacating NYC offices

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;discuss the possible&nbsp;reasoning behind State Street Corp.'s decision to vacate its two New York City offices as the company has notified its employees that it will not be reopening its Rockefeller Center locations.

  • Retirement Without Savings?

    Everyone knows that you should save for retirement, but many don’t do it at all. Unfortunately, retirement without savings isn’t pretty.

  • Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin goes toe-to-toe with NASA in federal court over award to SpaceX

    Blue Origin, the space company helmed by billionaire Jeff Bezos, is taking NASA to court. The company filed a complaint with a federal claims court on Monday over the agency’s decision to award a lunar lander contract solely to rival company SpaceX. The complaint, which Blue Origin successfully petitioned to have sealed, says NASA's evaluation of proposals for the the Human Landing System was "unlawful and improper."

  • State Street, Firm Behind Wall Street’s ‘Fearless Girl’ Statue, Is Vacating New York City Offices

    The financial giant told staffers they wouldn’t be returning to its Midtown Manhattan offices, as firms across business lines question whether New York’s costs, taxes and uncertain recovery from the pandemic make it worthwhile to maintain their offices there.

  • EV startups hunt for low-cost roads to mass production

    Electric car and van startups racing to become the next Tesla Inc all want to avoid Elon Musk's journey through "manufacturing hell." But electric vehicle firms such as UK van company Arrival SA and Fisker Inc are taking very different roads to overcome the challenges of profitable mass production that almost broke Tesla. Rivian has raised around $10.5 billion from Amazon.com Inc, Ford Motor Co and others as it ramps up production to build electric vans, pickups and SUVs.

  • U.S. manufacturing production accelerates on autos in July

    Production at U.S. factories surged in July, boosted by an acceleration in motor vehicle output as auto makers either pared or canceled annual retooling shutdowns to work around a global semiconductor shortage. Manufacturing output jumped 1.4% last month after falling 0.3% in June, the Federal Reserve said on Tuesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast manufacturing production rising 0.6%.

  • The Andersons, Inc. Sells Rail Leasing Business to ITE Management Affiliate American Industrial Transport, Inc. for $550 Million

    The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announced today that it has sold its railcar leasing business to American Industrial Transport, Inc. (AITX) for approximately $550 million in cash. The Andersons also intends to market its remaining railcar repair business, including 29 facilities throughout the United States.

  • U.S. shale oil output to rise to highest since April 2020

    U.S. shale oil output is expected to rise to 8.1 million barrels per day (bpd) in September, the highest since April 2020, according to the Energy Information Administration's monthly drilling productivity report on Monday. The forecast is led by growth in the largest formation, the Permian Basin, where crude output is estimated to rise 49,000 bpd in the month, offsetting falling output expected from the Bakken and other top regions.

  • Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

    What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a...

  • Canadian Grain Shippers, Railroads Brace For Lower Grain Volumes

    Canadian grain shippers expect rail service to match demand this crop year, although lingering service issues from summer wildfires plus broader network capacity concerns are also on their minds. Grain stakeholders anticipate lower volumes this crop year, which runs from Aug. 1 to July 31, 2022, as this summer's drought in western Canada will likely lower crop volumes. The U.S. Department of Agriculture expects Canadian wheat production to be its lowest since 2010-2011, resulting in lower export

  • Tesla expands legal, external relations workforce in China

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Tesla Inc is hiring managers for legal and external relations teams in China, according to a job post on its Wechat account, as the electric-car maker faces public scrutiny in the country over safety and customer service complaints. U.S.-headquartered Tesla, which is making electric Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles in Shanghai, is hiring external relation managers in several Chinese cities including Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, according to the post. The job advertisement did not go into details of external relation positions, but separate posts showed the managers will handle government relations as well.

  • Analyst Report: Under Armour Inc

    Under Armour manufactures and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women and children. Its products have become popular with competitive athletes and consumers with active lifestyles, and are sold in more than 25,000 retail outlets worldwide. The company has 7,000 employees.

  • Oil prices broadly stable after weak Asian data

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices were broadly stable on Tuesday, recouping losses incurred earlier in the session on the back of weak demand picture in Asia and OPEC and its allies saying the market does not need more crude. Brent crude was up 25 cents, or 0.4%, at $69.76 per barrel as of 1346 GMT. On the demand side, daily crude processing in China, the world's biggest oil importer, fell to its lowest in July since May 2020 as independent plants slashed production amid tighter quotas, high inventories and weakening profits.

  • NRG Energy 2020 Sustainability Report: Employee Engagement

    NRG invests in the well-being of employees. We provide programs that holistically support physical, emotional, and financial wellness, allowing our colleagues the opportunity to take control of the...