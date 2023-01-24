U.S. markets close in 2 hours 55 minutes

Advid Announces Jeff Clark as Chief Revenue Officer

·1 min read

WASHINGTON, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Clark has been appointed as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Advid, the automotive industry's first automated video solution.

As a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving in Operation Desert Storm, Clark brings more than 25 years of executive experience as a top level sales, business development and technologist professional. Clark is well-versed in the automotive industry, with notable leadership roles at NewCars.com, Dealer.com, and DealerOn, as well as having served as President of SOCIALDEALER. In his first act as CRO, Clark is launching a key over the top (OTT) solution, elevating Advid's portfolio of video advertising strategies by expanding reach and relevance.

"I am extremely excited for this opportunity. The chance to leverage my twenty plus years of revenue growth and executive management experience to drive this dynamic team and its digital business to new levels," said Jeff Clark. "Streaming has surpassed total TV consumption in the U.S. and targeted OTT ads build interest and consideration in a dealer's perfect market where consumers are today."

Advid is the automotive industry's leading automated video advertising platform that delivers hundreds of high-quality video ads on the fly, making video advertising scalable and cost-effective while boosting engagement to its highest levels. Videos can be custom branded for each dealership or integrated with national OEM creative, and are automatically uploaded to YouTube on a continuous basis as pricing, incentives, and inventory change, creating seamless and consistent messaging across platforms.

For more information about Advid or to schedule a demo at NADA, please visit www.advidvideo.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advid-announces-jeff-clark-as-chief-revenue-officer-301729481.html

SOURCE Advid

