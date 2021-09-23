Adviser Investments Named One of Barron’s ‘Top Independent Wealth Advisors’ for Ninth Year Running

Newton, MA, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adviser Investments has been ranked #51 on Barron’s 2021 list of “The Top 100 Independent Wealth Advisors.” The rating is based on a combination of qualitative and quantitative factors that include assets under management, revenues, regulatory records and size and experience of each firm’s team. This is Adviser Investments’ ninth consecutive year on the list.

Inclusion in the rankings, once again, places Adviser Investments among Barron’s’ top independent wealth managers. What distinguishes the firm from many of the other highly ranked advisers is that its clients represent a much broader swath of the investing public—including retirees, emerging affluent individuals and families alongside trusts, institutions and company retirement savings plans—rather than solely high-net-worth investors.

Despite managing $7 billion in assets, Adviser Investments has maintained its longstanding commitment to delivering the personalized service of a small firm to its diverse client base while providing a full range of services common to larger wealth managers.

“We’re honored to continue to be recognized by Barron’s as one of the nation’s preeminent wealth advisors,” said Adviser Investments Chairman Dan Wiener. “The dedication and skills of our team, and their ability to create deep, personalized investment and financial plans for our clients has been the key to our enduring success.”

The Barron’s nod marked the latest in a string of 2021 recognitions for Adviser Investments. In July, the Boston Business Journal named the firm among the “Largest Independent Investment Advisers in Massachusetts.” Barron’s ranked Adviser Investments as a “Top Wealth Adviser in Massachusetts.” The firm was also named a “Best Place to Work for Financial Advisers” by InvestmentNews and among America’s “Best and Brightest Companies to Work For” by the National Association for Business Resources.

The firm has also garnered praise for its commitment to employee wellness. It was named among “The Nation’s Best and Brightest for Wellness” for 2020 and the company also earned a 2021 “Best Wellness Employer Bronze Certification” from Wellness Workdays, awarded in collaboration with experts from Harvard Medical School.

Story continues

The Barron’s rankings serve as a benchmark for participating for wealth management professionals and a resource for individual investors seeking financial guidance and wealth management. To be nominated, advisers complete a detailed survey about their practice. Barron’s then conducts its own due diligence analysis and the resulting pool of candidates is then further screened to determine the Barron’s list of the country’s top 100 advisers.

# # #

To learn more about Adviser Investments’ services, please contact Dick Veidenheimer, managing director, at (800) 492-6868.

# # #

About Adviser Investments

Adviser Investments is an award-winning independent wealth management firm serving individuals, trusts, institutions and foundations with personalized investment management and in-depth financial and tax planning. Our portfolios include actively managed mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, individual stocks and bonds, socially responsible investments and tactical asset allocation strategies. We have particular expertise in Fidelity and Vanguard mutual funds. We advise more than 3,500 clients across the country and have $7 billion under management. Our minimum account size is $350,000. To see a full list of our awards and recognitions, click here.

For more information, please visit www.adviserinvestments.com or call 800-492-6868.

# # #

The Barron’s “America’s Best Independent Advisors” rankings consider factors such as assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, and quality of practice as determined by Barron’s editors. The award sponsor has not disclosed how many firms were surveyed or considered for this recognition, nor the percentage of total participants that ultimately received recognition. Prior to 2019, the award was called the Barron’s “Top 100 Independent Wealth Advisers.” For more, visit https://www.barrons.com/advisor/report/top-financial-advisors/independent.

The Boston Business Journal “Largest Independent Investment Advisers in Massachusetts” (also referred to as Boston Business Journal “Top 25 Advisers (Massachusetts)”) ranking is based on each ranked firm’s assets under management as of June 1, 2021. Only firms that choose to participate are ranked and included on the list. The award sponsor has not disclosed how many firms were surveyed or considered for this recognition, nor the percentage of total participants that ultimately received recognition. This award is not indicative of future investment performance, nor does it represent client experience. For more, visit https://www.bizjournals.com/boston/subscriber-only/2021/07/08/largest-independent-investment-advisers.html.

The Barron’s “Top Advisor Rankings by State (Massachusetts)” (also referred to as Barron’s “Top 1,200 Financial Advisors”) considers factors such as assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work. According to Barron’s, “around 4,000” advisory firms were considered for this recognition in 2021; with about 1,200 firms receiving recognition. For more, visit https://www.barrons.com/advisor/report/top-financial-advisors/1000.

InvestmentNews’ “Best Places to Work for Financial Advisers” award is conducted in partnership with employee survey firm Best Companies Group. Winners are selected from a two-part survey completed by employers and employees. Employers report their organization’s workplace policies, practices and demographics. Employees complete a survey designed to measure the employee experience in areas such as leadership and planning, pay and benefits, corporate culture and communications and work environment. Scores from the employee survey represent three-quarters of the weight of the final rankings. Firms do not pay a fee to participate. To be eligible for the award, firms must be a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer, have been in business for at least one year and have at least 15 full-time employees. In 2018, 50 firms were named to the list; in 2019–2021, 75 were named. The award sponsor has not disclosed how many firms were surveyed or considered for this recognition, nor the percentage of total participants that ultimately received recognition. For more, visit https://bestplacesforadvisers.com/50-employees/.

The Boston’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition recognizes organizations displaying a commitment to human resource practices and employee enrichment. Only companies that voluntarily participate are considered for recognition. The competition assesses participating organizations based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention and more. Participation is not limited to companies in the financial services industry. In order to participate, an organization must have at least 20 employees, be in business for at least one year, complete the required surveys, and pay any applicable fees. Participating organizations pay an analysis fee of $275. Participants are then benchmarked against participants both regionally and nationally. Also, certain fees are assessed to participants requesting additional specific analysis and reports on their application. Award is not indicative of future investment performance nor represents client experience. For more, visit https://thebestandbrightest.com/events/bostons-2020-best-and-brightest-companies-to-work-for/.

The National Best and Brightest Companies in Wellness® Program—in conjunction with their scoring partner SynBella—surveys and evaluates each participating organization’s efforts in employee wellness. Participation is not limited to companies in the financial services industry. In order to participate, an organization must have at least 10 employees; be in business for at least one year, complete the required surveys, and pay any applicable fees. Certain fees are assessed to participants requesting specific analysis and reports on their application. Participants are not required to pay any particular fee or purchase any particular analyses or reports. For more, visit https://thebestandbrightest.com/programs/participation/.

Adviser Investments received the Best Wellness Employer Bronze Certification. Sponsored by Wellness Workdays, participating organizations complete a survey covering how the organization assesses its employee wellness initiatives and programs, and how the organization strategizes, implements and evaluates such initiatives and programs. Surveys are reviewed and scored, then participants are ranked in the Best Wellness Employer Score Index and may receive either Gold, Silver or Bronze Certification or an Honorable Mention. Organizations pay a $129 participation fee. The award sponsor has not disclosed how many firms were surveyed or considered for this recognition, nor the percentage of total participants that ultimately received recognition. For more, visit https://www.wellnessworkdays.com/best-wellness-employer-program.

Awards referenced herein do not evaluate client experience or investment performance and are not indicative of future performance. Awards and rankings are predominantly based on information submitted by the participating firms. Generally, Adviser Investments, LLC, does not pay a fee to participate in awards.

CONTACT: Adviser Investments 85 Wells Avenue, Suite 109 Newton, MA, 02459 info@adviserinvestments.com 1 (800) 492-6868



