Advisor Duo Join Christian RIA Firm Over Medical Freedom and Biblical Values

Medical freedom and biblical alignment attract advisor team to choose Christian RIA firm to align their practice with their convictions.

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE /January 4, 2022 /Drew Lehman and Matt Bonito, the newest members of the advisory team now at the helm of Inspire Advisors' Upward Management Group based in the Columbus, OH office say that biblical alignment and medical freedom are a big reason they joined the Christian registered investment advisory firm Inspire Advisors after many years at a major secular firm.

"My conscience was telling me that I needed to find a firm that upheld morals, values, and principles that come from the Bible. However, the straw that broke the camel's back for me was the possible vaccine mandate. I have already had COVID and have a T-Cell immunity report, but these were looking like they would not have been considered by my previous firm," added Bonito.

"I'm very excited about the fact that I'm on a team that is committed to advancing the Kingdom in addition to putting our clients' interests and values first," commented Lehman.

Together the duo managed over $250M of client assets.

"More and more Christians are feeling unwelcome in the woke culture of secular investing firms and are leaving to spend their professional energy contributing to a firm that supports their biblical values rather than attacks biblical values," commented Robert Netzly, CEO of the Inspire Investing family of companies. "Drew and Matt have been Christians for many years but were not free to fully live out their Christian convictions, and more recently their medical freedoms throughout their practice. We are honored to protect the inalienable rights of religion and conscience for our Christian financial advisors as we work together to inspire transformation for God's glory throughout the world with biblically responsible ESG investing and planning advice."

Story continues

Bonito and Lehman are the third acquisition this year for Inspire Advisors, which along with sister company Inspire Investing reports $1.8 billion in assets under management as of 11/31/2021.

About Inspire Advisors

The Inspire Advisors platform is purposely built from the ground up to support Christian financial advisors who want to run their practices with 100% biblically responsible investing (BRI) alignment, a growing conviction among financial advisors and their clients.

Inspire's investment team is led by Chief Investment Officer, Darrell Jayroe, CFA, CFP, CKA, who has served in senior portfolio management positions for over 20 years. Joining Mr. Jayroe on the Inspire investment team are several world-class professionals, including Inspire's Chief Economic Advisor, Dr. Erik Davidson, CFA, who previously served as the Chief Investment Officer at Wells Fargo Private Bank overseeing $200 billion in assets and a team of 400 professionals; Inspire's Investment Analyst, Shane Enete, Ph.D., CFA, CFP, who currently shares his time as Professor of Finance at Biola University and heads up Biola University's Inspire Research Institute for BRI; Timothy Shwarzenberger, CFA, previously of Christian Brother's Investment Services, where he assisted in the management of over $10B in faith-based assets; and, Isaac Beckel, CFA, CAIA, who previously managed a $2.5B credit portfolio for the state of New Mexico's pension.

Christian financial advisors interested in exploring a relationship with Inspire Advisors can email inspire@inspireadvisors.com or visit www.inspireadvisors.com to learn more.

Media contact:

Daniel Mastrolonardo

(208) 994.0495

inspire@inspireadvisors.com

*Disclaimer: Investment advisory services offered through Inspire Advisors, LLC and Inspire Investing, LLC, both being Registered Investment Advisors with the SEC. Inspire Investing, LLC and Inspire Advisors, LLC are affiliates.

SOURCE: Inspire Investing





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/677937/Advisor-Duo-Join-Christian-RIA-Firm-Over-Medical-Freedom-and-Biblical-Values



