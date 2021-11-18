U.S. markets close in 4 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,689.48
    +0.81 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,797.00
    -134.05 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,932.25
    +10.68 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,358.54
    -18.46 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.32
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,861.90
    -8.30 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    24.89
    -0.28 (-1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1351
    +0.0027 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5820
    -0.0220 (-1.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3475
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2930
    +0.1530 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,321.98
    -1,675.38 (-2.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,422.04
    -45.89 (-3.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,248.57
    -42.63 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,598.66
    -89.67 (-0.30%)
     

Advisor to EU's top court suggests German bulk data retention law isn't legal

Natasha Lomas
·3 min read

The battle between the appetites of European Union Member States' governments to retain their citizens' data -- for fuzzy, catch-all 'security' purposes -- and the region's top court, the CJEU, which continues to defend fundamental rights by reiterating that indiscriminate mass surveillance is incompatible with general principles of EU law (such as proportionality and respect for privacy) -- has led to another pointed legal critique of national law on bulk data retention.

This time it's a German data retention law that's earned the slap-down -- via a CJEU referral which joins a couple of cases, involving ISPs SpaceNet and Telekom Deutschland which are challenging the obligation to store their customers’ telecommunications traffic data.

The court's judgement is still pending but an influential opinion put out today by an advisor to the CJEU takes the view that general and indiscriminate retention of traffic and location data can only be permitted exceptionally -- in relation to a threat to national security -- and nor can data be retained permanently.

In a press release announcing the opinion of advocate general Manuel Campos Sánchez-Bordona, the court writes that the AG "considers that the answers to all the questions referred are already in the Court’s case-law or can be inferred from them without difficulty"; going on to set out his view that the German law's "general and indiscriminate storage obligation" -- which covers "a very wide range of traffic and location data" -- cannot be reconciled with EU law by a time limit imposed on storage as data is being sucked up in bulk, not in a targeted fashion (i.e. for a specific national security purpose).

The AG notes that indiscriminate bulk collection generates a "serious risk" -- such as the people's data might leak or be improperly accessed. And reiterates that it also entails a "serious interference" with citizens' fundamental rights to private and family life and the protection of personal data.

While the opinion is not legally binding, CJEU rulings tend to align with its advisors. But it will be months more before a final ruling on this particular challenge is issued.

The CJEU ruled on a similar case over a year ago -- involving legal challenges brought by a couple of digital rights groups to national bulk data collection and retention regimes operating under UK and French law -- when the court ruled that only limited data collection and temporary retention was permissible.

(Although France has since been seeking to circumvent the judgement, per Politico -- which reported back in March that the government had asked its highest administrative court not to follow the ruling.)

In a landmark ruling back in 2014 the CJEU struck down a 2006 EU directive that had been intended to harmonize data retention rules across the bloc -- finding the regime had constituted a disproportionate interference with citizens' rights. So you'd think Member States would have got the message by now.

However it seems unlikely this legal clash will be put to bed any time soon -- not least because there are fresh moves afoot by national governments to revive a pan-EU data retention law, per a leaked discussion paper that Netzpolitik obtained and reported on this summer.

Europe’s top court confirms no mass surveillance without limits

EU states’ data retention laws still violating privacy rights, report warns

Recommended Stories

  • Rep. Nancy Mace on cannabis: 'The only place this is controversial is in Washington D.C'

    Rep. Nancy Mace ( R- South Carolina) joins Yahoo Finance to discuss decriminalizing marijuana and the possiblity of a bipartisan bill.&nbsp;

  • What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits?

    If someone receiving Social Security benefits earns money by working, the Social Security Administration may reduce the amount of that person’s benefits. This only affects people who start taking benefits before reaching full retirement age. And only income earned from … Continue reading → The post What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • House Democrats Push Surprising Tax Break for the Rich

    The latest version of the Build Back Better Act, which the House could vote on a soon as this week, includes a controversial tax break that would overwhelmingly benefit high-income households, though whether it will survive revisions in the Senate is still an open question. Pushed by lawmakers from high-tax states, House Democrats are proposing to increase the state and local tax (SALT) deduction to $80,000 through 2026, up from the current level of $10,000. Doing so would provide a tax cut wort

  • Biden Nominee to Oversee Big Banks Faces Key Senate Hurdle

    Saule Omarova, the president’s choice to lead a top banking regulator, is appearing before a Senate banking panel and could face intense questioning about her thinking and past writing on bank oversight.

  • Stephanie Ruhle clarifies inflation remarks, says there are ‘two Americas’ — and one is struggling

    The NBC business correspondent got backlash for saying the ‘dirty little secret’ is Americans can afford inflation

  • Sen. Ted Cruz Tries To Insult Rep. Liz Cheney And Gets Brutally Humiliated

    The Republican congresswoman snapped back, "A real man would be defending his wife, and his father, and the Constitution.”

  • Stimulus Update: 750,000 Bonus Stimulus Checks Sent This Week. Who's Getting Them?

    As people across the country sign petitions requesting a fourth stimulus check and wait hopefully for Congress to act, around 750,000 Americans will be getting a payment in the mail soon. The 750,000 stimulus checks that were sent out in the mail on Monday Nov. 15, 2021 will be distributed to qualifying individuals across California. Your adjusted gross income (AGI) on your California return for the 2020 tax year was under $75,000 and your wages were also below this threshold.

  • Jobless claims: Another 268,000 individuals filed new unemployment claims last week

    The Labor Department released its jobless claims report Thursday.

  • U.S. Rep. Cori Bush accuses Spire of 'scare tactics' over natural gas pipeline

    Bush demanded that Spire issue a public correction of an email it sent consumers that indicated they could lose service if the temporary operating certificate for the Spire STL pipeline isn’t extended.

  • Biden’s Remedy for High Gasoline Prices: Blame Oil Companies

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has a new response to soaring oil and gasoline prices it sees as politically perilous: blaming big oil.Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingA Denser City, But at What Cost?An Oil Company Went Up in Flames, Burning Lenders and the PlanetElizabeth Holmes Faces Last-Ditch Chance to Testify at TrialThe latest example came Thursday morning when White H

  • Oil prices slump to 6-week low as U.S. reportedly presses for coordinated release of crude reserves

    Oil extends fall as China prepares to release crude from its reserve and a news report says the Biden administration is pressing other countries to join in.

  • Exclusive - India may create obstacles to crypto trading and holding -sources

    India plans to tighten regulation of cryptocurrencies to deter investors from holding them though the government is unlikely to follow through with an earlier plan to ban private digital coins, according to two sources familiar with the discussions. Instead, it could allow only those that have been pre-approved by the government to be listed and traded on exchanges -- an intentionally cumbersome process, said the sources, who asked not to be named as the discussions are private. The government aims to introduce and pass a cryptocurrency law in the parliamentary session that begins this month.

  • Price of European gas surges as Russia pipeline suffers setbacks

    European gas prices surged again on Wednesday after a delay in the approval process for a major new pipeline from Russia, which German government sources said might not now be commissioned until March next year. Germany's energy regulator suspended https://reut.rs/3wUi5Vb the process for getting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline up and running on Tuesday, dimming hopes that it will provide any significant gas supplies to Europe in the crucial winter months. Delays in the approval process have raised fears that Europe, which gets a third of its gas from Russia, could face power outages https://reut.rs/30ABBdC due to low supplies.

  • Digital Euro will protect Europe from foreign-entities and big tech, claims ECB

    In a classic Eurocratic oratory display, Fabio Panetta – former Director of the Bank of Italy – has offered some explanation behind the progress made on the digital Euro central bank digital currency (CBDC).

  • 4 surprises Biden never saw coming

    Every president faces surprises. Biden, so far, hasn't mastered the ones weighing on his presidency.

  • A new hurdle for Biden’s Build Back Better legislation

    A major dispute is looming over how much tax revenue beefing up the IRS would bring in.

  • Turkey Currency Crisis Threatens Economy, Posing Challenge to Erdogan Rule

    The lira fell to a record low after the country’s central bank cut its key rate as demanded by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

  • This element of Biden’s agenda ‘has led to higher inflation’: Congress’s Budget Chief

    The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that became law in March is a key factor in today's inflation woes, according to one expert.

  • Sen. Sinema hits Dem leaders over honesty, false promises

    Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) criticized Democratic leadership in a wide-ranging interview with Politico published Wednesday for making false promises by setting expectations for the social spending bill and other legislation far too high.Why it matters: Sinema said that the pledges amount to dishonesty with Americans because they are made with the presumption of agreement within the party, which she believes is an unrealistic and potentially hazardous expectation in a diverse democracy.Stay on

  • Biden's nominee for bank regulator faces hostile opposition

    A fierce battle is being waged in Washington over President Biden's choice to lead a typically low-profile agency that oversees the banking industry. Saule Omarova, 55, was nominated in September to be the nation’s next comptroller of the currency. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency is one of a handful of federal agencies that regulate different parts of the financial system.