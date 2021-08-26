U.S. markets open in 3 hours 9 minutes

Advisor Group Annual NxG Conference Highlights Innovative Leadership and Community Engagement as Growth Drivers for Next-Generation Financial Advisors

·4 min read

Two-Day Virtual Event Provided Platform for Younger and Veteran Leaders to Outline the Future of the Wealth Management Business

PHOENIX, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, today successfully concluded the fourth annual NxG Conference, a two-day virtual experience for top-performing financial professionals in the first 15 years of their careers. The event featured workshops, discussion groups and networking opportunities to develop skill sets, learn from peers and build enduring businesses.

Greg Cornick, President of Advice and Wealth Management at Advisor Group, said, "The innovative, customer-centric growth strategies discussed during our NxG Conference highlight the incredible talent of our next-generation financial advisor community. Advisor Group is proud to stand in the corner of these passionate and dedicated advisors as they build their practices and deliver a second-to-none service experience for their clients for years to come."

Discussions of purposeful leadership and community engagement helped focus the conference on the significant issues facing today's young financial advisors and their clients. During his keynote address, Zach Mercurio, an author, coach and executive-leadership consultant, discussed how to forge a purposeful mindset, develop contribution-centered habits and create an enduring legacy. During the event's second keynote, Caitlin Schaefer, an associate with Lord, Abbett & Co., shared ways to build meaningful, long-term relationships with current and prospective clients through community engagement.

This year's NxG Conference featured "Braindates," small brainstorming and problem-solving sessions aimed at harnessing the collective expertise and experience of the advisors in these meetings. Topics and questions were crowdsourced and developed by conference attendees with support from Advisor Group practice management experts. Additionally, dozens of attendees delivered short presentations about specific challenges, opportunities and solutions they have faced within their practices in recent years.

Prior to 2021, the NxG Conference was organized and hosted by Securities America, one of the six Advisor Group network subsidiary firms. This is the first time it has been held as an Advisor Group event and offered to advisors at all network firms. In addition to Securities America, Advisor Group includes FSC Securities, Royal Alliance Associates, SagePoint Financial, Triad Advisors and Woodbury Financial Services.

Jamie Price, President and CEO of Advisor Group, concluded, "I'm continually impressed by how our next-generation financial advisors support their clients and communities. As we face uncertainty across the economy, politics and global health, I find great comfort in the enduring and broad-based entrepreneurial spirit that is very much alive in these younger professionals."

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 10,100 financial professionals and overseeing over $475 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser. Advisor Group, Inc. is an affiliate of these firms. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379.

Media Inquiries

Joseph Kuo / Chris Clemens
Haven Tower Group
jkuo@haventower.com or cclemens@haventower.com
424 317 4851 or 424 317 4854

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advisor-group-annual-nxg-conference-highlights-innovative-leadership-and-community-engagement-as-growth-drivers-for-next-generation-financial-advisors-301363070.html

SOURCE Advisor Group

