Advisor Group Continues To Grow and Build On Its Strategic Vision With Addition Of Experienced Business Strategist and Compliance Expert

·4 min read

Dimple Shah named Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Iryna Northrip appointed Chief Compliance Officer, Investment Advisory

PHOENIX , May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, today announced the appointments of Dimple Shah as Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Iryna Northrip, CFA®, as Chief Compliance Officer, Investment Advisory to enhance its team in support of the firm's strategic vision.

Ms. Shah joined Advisor Group on April 25 and reports to President and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Price. In this role, she is responsible for Advisor Group's growth strategy and will serve on the Executive Committee. Ms. Northrip will join on May 9 and report to Chief Risk Officer Steve Wastek. She will oversee compliance for investment advisory portfolios across the firm's network and will contribute to the broader evolution of risk and compliance for the firm.

Mr. Price said, "Expanding our ability to serve our advisors and their clients by bringing in top talent is a critical component of our strategy. For the last two years, we've been hiring across the organization adding new leaders and fresh perspectives to Advisor Group. We are thrilled to welcome Dimple and Iryna to our firm and to our leadership team."

Ms. Shah has more than 20 years of experience in developing corporate and business strategies for Fortune 500 companies. Most recently, she was a Managing Principal at Cielo Advisor, an independent strategy consultancy, where she played a significant role in developing Advisor Group's current strategic plan. Previously, Ms. Shah served as the Head of Corporate Strategy for LPL Financial. Ms. Shah has also held strategy leadership roles at Oliver Wyman/Marsh & McLennan Cos, Hewlett Packard and PayPal/eBay Inc.

She has a bachelor's degree in Economics from Stanford University and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School. Ms. Shah was named to Wealth Management Magazine's "Top 10 to Watch in 2019" for developing a structured approach to accelerate the pace of innovation across the industry.

Ms. Northrip was previously a Vice President, Regulatory Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer for Mariner Wealth Advisors in Overland Park, Kansas. She was also an associate at Bryan Cave LLP and a senior consultant at Deutsche Bank. Ms. Northrip has a Bachelor of Business Administration from International Christian University in Kyiv, Ukraine, and a Master of Finance from Albert-Ludwig's University in Freiburg, Germany. She earned her law degree from the School of Law at the University of Missouri at Kansas City.

"Dimple and Iryna represent the high caliber of talent and leadership we are building to support the future of our firm and the futures of the advisors who affiliate with us. Evolving our corporate strategy and fostering a culture of compliance to enable growth are key elements to our strategy and we're thrilled to have two wonderful leaders like Dimple and Iryna blazing that path for us," said Greg Cornick, President, Advice and Wealth Management for Advisor Group.

Advisor Group's network of firms includes FSC Securities, Royal Alliance Associates Inc., SagePoint Financial, Securities America, Triad Advisors and Woodbury Financial Services.

About Advisor Group, Inc.
Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 10,100 financial advisors and overseeing over $515 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial advisors and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser. Advisor Group, Inc. is an affiliate of these firms. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379.

Media contact
Donald Cutler
Haven Tower Group
dcutler@haventower.com
424 317 4864

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advisor-group-continues-to-grow-and-build-on-its-strategic-vision-with-addition-of-experienced-business-strategist-and-compliance-expert-301542146.html

SOURCE Advisor Group

