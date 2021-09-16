U.S. markets open in 3 hours 9 minutes

Advisor Group Successfully Recruits Altus Consulting Group, a Wealth Management Practice with Three Financial Advisors and $366 Million in Client Assets

·4 min read

Newly Formed OSJ with Locations in Texas and Wisconsin Joins via Advisor Group Subsidiary Royal Alliance Associates

PHOENIX, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, today announced the successful recruitment to its network of Altus Consulting Group, a newly formed OSJ practice with three financial advisors in Texas and Wisconsin that oversees $366 million in total client assets. Altus Consulting Group joins the growing ranks of OSJs affiliated with Advisor Group, which ranked second last year in highest number of OSJs among leading independent broker-dealers.*

The Altus advisors – Teresa O'Connor of Spring, Texas; Greg Buchanan of Houston, Texas; and Mike Aschberger of Franklin, Wisc. – are joining Advisor Group through subsidiary and network member firm Royal Alliance Associates. The Advisor Group network also includes FSC Securities, SagePoint Financial, Securities America, Triad Advisors and Woodbury Financial Services.

Dmitry Goldin, CEO and President of Royal Alliance, said, "It's an honor to welcome the Altus Consulting Group team to the Royal Alliance family. We look forward to years of close collaboration with them as they leverage the support and infrastructure of Royal Alliance and Advisor Group to achieve their growth goals. We are eager to start working together to help Altus Consulting reach new levels of success."

Founded in 2014 by Ms. O'Connor, Altus specializes in employee retirement plan services for small businesses, as well as financial planning, estate planning and wealth management services for individuals and families. In addition to its three financial advisors, Altus also includes employees Ashley Dominguez, B.F. Adam III and David Neider.

Ms. O'Connor said, "As we looked at all that Advisor Group and Royal Alliance had to offer, we were particularly impressed with the digital marketing support offered as part of the MyCMO platform, along with Advisor Group's eQuipt technology offering, which we view as an asset that will immediately strengthen our ability to serve clients. Importantly, because of our focus on retirement plan services, we were also impressed by Advisor Group's Retirement Learning Center. All in all, Advisor Group and Royal Alliance more than met all our criteria in terms of their ability to help us reach our potential, and we are thrilled to join them."

Greg Cornick, Advisor Group's President, Advice & Wealth Management, said, "It's our pleasure to bring aboard a team of financial advisors with as impressive a track record as Teri O'Connor and her team. The successful recruitment of Altus Consulting Group is evidence of the strong value proposition Advisor Group offers financial advisors across the spectrum of service models. We are proud to be in the corner of successful businesses across the country, including Altus Consulting Group, with our blend of industry-leading technology, marketing solutions, practice management support and expertise."

* Source: 2021 Financial Planning IBD Elite rankings.

About Royal Alliance Associates

Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. is part of Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, and a Registered Investment Advisor, member FINRA and SIPC. Royal Alliance has more than 3,000 affiliated independent financial advisors and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. It was founded in 1969 and employs a client driven approach focused on meeting the unique demands of businesses and individuals. For more information visit http://www.royalalliance.com.

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 10,100 financial professionals and overseeing over $475 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser. Advisor Group, Inc. is an affiliate of these firms. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379.

Media Inquiries

Joseph Kuo / Chris Clemens
Haven Tower Group
jkuo@haventower.com or cclemens@haventower.com
424 317 4851 or 424 317 4854

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advisor-group-successfully-recruits-altus-consulting-group-a-wealth-management-practice-with-three-financial-advisors-and-366-million-in-client-assets-301378345.html

SOURCE Advisor Group

