Advisor Group Welcomes Lars Lambrecht With $155 Million In Assets To Its Platform

Massachusetts-Based Independent Financial Advisor Business Affiliates with Advisor Group Through SagePoint Financial

PHOENIX, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, today announced the successful recruitment to its network of Lars Lambrecht CFP, CLTC, APMA, CDFA, CLU, a private wealth advisor from Ameriprise Financial Services, with $155 million in total client assets.

Mr. Lambrecht, based in Rehoboth, MA, joins Advisor Group through member firm SagePoint Financial, headquartered in Phoenix AZ. Advisor Group's network of firms also includes FSC Securities, Royal Alliance Associates, Securities America, Triad Advisors and Woodbury Financial Services.

Desireé Sii, President and CEO of SagePoint Financial, said, "I'm excited to welcome Lars to our firm. With more than 30 years of experience, he has been working with clients to guide their financial decisions and build wealth through multiple market cycles over the past three decades. At SagePoint, we are building on our momentum and have seen a strong start to 2022 recruiting. Lars will be able to leverage the resources, scale and expertise of SagePoint and Advisor Group as we help him take his business to the next level as a true independent financial advisor."

"In this competitive landscape, I had many affiliation options," said Mr. Lambrecht, "but I knew the best choice for me, and most importantly, my clients, was to partner with SagePoint and Advisor Group. My mission is to inspire confidence, reduce stress and simplify life for my clients. Quite simply, no other firm has the enhanced technology, broad product shelf, value-added resources and innovative tools to do this. Moreover, their financial structure also allows me to reduce fees for my clients."

Going forward, Mr. Lambrecht is rebranding his business as Island Time Financial Services. His business provides clients with comprehensive financial planning and wealth management, in addition to estate and tax planning. As a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst, Mr. Lambrecht also specializes in guiding clients through the complex financial issues surrounding divorce. His business associates, Paige Horn, Client Service Manager, and Lynne Gordon, Client Service Specialist, also joined his practice.

Story continues

Greg Cornick, Advisor Group's President, Advice & Wealth Management, said, "On behalf of the entire Advisor Group network of firms, it's great to welcome an exceptional professional like Lars Lambrecht to our team. His success throughout his long career is a testament to his dedication to doing right by his clients. We are committed to ensuring his ongoing success. Congratulations to Desireé Sii and her team for another great addition to SagePoint."

About SagePoint Financial

SagePoint Financial, Inc. is part of one of the nation's largest independent broker-dealer organizations and a Registered Investment Advisor, member FINRA and SIPC. SagePoint is supported by Advisor Group, one of the largest truly independent broker-dealer networks in the industry. The firm has approximately 1,400 advisors across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.sagepointfinancial.com.

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 11,100 financial professionals and overseeing over $450 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser. Advisor Group, Inc. is an affiliate of these firms. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379.

Media Inquiries

Joseph Kuo / Donald Cutler

Haven Tower Group

jkuo@haventower.com or dcutler@haventower.com

424 317 4851 or 424 317 4864

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advisor-group-welcomes-lars-lambrecht-with-155-million-in-assets-to-its-platform-301486110.html

SOURCE Advisor Group