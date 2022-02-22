U.S. markets open in 2 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,337.75
    -5.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,946.00
    -61.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,919.00
    -77.00 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,008.00
    +1.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.84
    +3.77 (+4.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,897.10
    -2.70 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1356
    +0.0044 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.59
    +1.48 (+5.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3571
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9260
    +0.2270 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,576.79
    -744.75 (-1.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    855.96
    -80.83 (-8.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.69
    +31.36 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Advisor Group Welcomes Lars Lambrecht With $155 Million In Assets To Its Platform

·4 min read

Massachusetts-Based Independent Financial Advisor Business Affiliates with Advisor Group Through SagePoint Financial

PHOENIX, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advisor Group, the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, today announced the successful recruitment to its network of Lars Lambrecht CFP, CLTC, APMA, CDFA, CLU, a private wealth advisor from Ameriprise Financial Services, with $155 million in total client assets.

Mr. Lambrecht, based in Rehoboth, MA, joins Advisor Group through member firm SagePoint Financial, headquartered in Phoenix AZ. Advisor Group's network of firms also includes FSC Securities, Royal Alliance Associates, Securities America, Triad Advisors and Woodbury Financial Services.

Desireé Sii, President and CEO of SagePoint Financial, said, "I'm excited to welcome Lars to our firm. With more than 30 years of experience, he has been working with clients to guide their financial decisions and build wealth through multiple market cycles over the past three decades. At SagePoint, we are building on our momentum and have seen a strong start to 2022 recruiting. Lars will be able to leverage the resources, scale and expertise of SagePoint and Advisor Group as we help him take his business to the next level as a true independent financial advisor."

"In this competitive landscape, I had many affiliation options," said Mr. Lambrecht, "but I knew the best choice for me, and most importantly, my clients, was to partner with SagePoint and Advisor Group. My mission is to inspire confidence, reduce stress and simplify life for my clients. Quite simply, no other firm has the enhanced technology, broad product shelf, value-added resources and innovative tools to do this. Moreover, their financial structure also allows me to reduce fees for my clients."

Going forward, Mr. Lambrecht is rebranding his business as Island Time Financial Services. His business provides clients with comprehensive financial planning and wealth management, in addition to estate and tax planning. As a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst, Mr. Lambrecht also specializes in guiding clients through the complex financial issues surrounding divorce. His business associates, Paige Horn, Client Service Manager, and Lynne Gordon, Client Service Specialist, also joined his practice.

Greg Cornick, Advisor Group's President, Advice & Wealth Management, said, "On behalf of the entire Advisor Group network of firms, it's great to welcome an exceptional professional like Lars Lambrecht to our team. His success throughout his long career is a testament to his dedication to doing right by his clients. We are committed to ensuring his ongoing success. Congratulations to Desireé Sii and her team for another great addition to SagePoint."

About SagePoint Financial
SagePoint Financial, Inc. is part of one of the nation's largest independent broker-dealer organizations and a Registered Investment Advisor, member FINRA and SIPC. SagePoint is supported by Advisor Group, one of the largest truly independent broker-dealer networks in the industry. The firm has approximately 1,400 advisors across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.sagepointfinancial.com.

About Advisor Group
Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 11,100 financial professionals and overseeing over $450 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser. Advisor Group, Inc. is an affiliate of these firms. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Ste. 2000, Phoenix, AZ, 85012. 866.481.0379.

Media Inquiries
Joseph Kuo / Donald Cutler
Haven Tower Group
jkuo@haventower.com or dcutler@haventower.com
424 317 4851 or 424 317 4864

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advisor-group-welcomes-lars-lambrecht-with-155-million-in-assets-to-its-platform-301486110.html

SOURCE Advisor Group

Recommended Stories

  • Volkswagen Plans IPO of Porsche to Ignite EV Shift Momentum

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG is preparing an initial public offering of Porsche, seeking a listing of its most profitable asset to help boost the parent’s valuation and fund the push into electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Pile

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Putin orders troops to separatist regions

    Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are keeping investors on edge. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said he would recognize the independence of two Russian-led breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered troops to the separatist territory, moves that could result in additional sanctions against Moscow and stoked fears that an invasion could soon take place. President Joe Biden on Friday said he believed Putin had made up his mind to invade in coming days but that until he did so there was still scope for diplomacy.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • Chinese Tech Stocks Drop to New Crackdown Lows, Led by Alibaba

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks dropped for a third straight session amid fresh worries over Beijing’s regulatory plans for the sector. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesThe Hang Seng Tech Ind

  • Markets brace for heavy falls as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

    Investors were bracing for a torrid day for Russian, Ukrainian and wider global markets when they reopen on Tuesday, after Vladimir Putin upped the ante in a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. In a lengthy televised address, the Russian president recognised two breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine as independent entities and described Ukraine as an integral part of Russia's history. Tensions have already rattled global markets this year and wiped tens of billions of dollars off the value of Russian and Ukraine assets, but Monday's escalation is expected to cause much worse.

  • Dow Jones Futures Slash Losses; Russia's Putin Recognizes Ukraine Separatist Regions

    Futures tumbled: Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine separatist regions as independent. Doubts grew of a Biden-Putin summit.

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • Dow futures sink as Putin orders deployment of troops to eastern Ukraine

    U.S. stock-index futures were sharply lower early Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops to separatist groups within Ukraine.

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: Goldman Sachs' worst-case scenario for stock market

    Goldman Sachs runs the numbers on how bad it could get for investors should the Ukraine-Russian crisis become full blown.

  • Russian stocks suffer biggest fall since 2008 as Ukraine war looms

    Boris Johnson has done ‘sweet FA’ to cut red tape, says Iain Duncan Smith Brexit opportunities: the burdensome red tape that Britain can begin cutting FTSE 100 slips into the red on Russia-Ukraine tensions Andrew Orlowski: TikTok is giving the West a hard lesson in family values Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heska Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • S&P 500 Futures Trim Losses as Investors Focus on Ukraine Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Futures tracking the S&P 500 Index pared early declines as investors weighed the impact of growing geopolitical tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP

  • Stocks Erase Loss as Ukraine Scenarios Digested: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks erased losses as investors bet that markets can recover from the latest imbroglio between the West and Russia over Ukraine, and a flight to havens eased.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP Ca

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Bottom-Fish With the Insiders

    Thanks to continued fear and uncertainty, the stock market is heading down lately. The escalation of Russia's threat to invade Ukraine comes at a time when the market is already vulnerable given inflation worries and growing expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The NASDAQ is down 13% so far this year, while the S&P is just a whisker north of correction territory, at a 9% loss. It’s no secret that you can find some tasty morsels at the bottom of a river or a lake or a shallow sea

  • Mohamed El-Erian details 'fundamental change to the marketplace' as the Fed moves

    The Federal Reserve shaking up of its $9 trillion balance sheet entails "a fundamental change to the marketplace," says Mohamed El-Erian.

  • 'Growth' stocks still not cheap, cautions JPMorgan

    Tech-dominated "growth" stocks are still not cheap despite some sharp falls over the last six months, analysts at U.S. investment bank JPMorgan cautioned on Monday. JPMorgan's analysts estimate that on average tech firms that are yet to even make a profit have lost 30% of their value since peaks around September last year, while 'fintech' firms which focus on tech-savvy banking apps and tools have dropped 40%. "As Growth stocks weakened of late, they derated, but are still not outright cheap," JPMorgan's analysts said in a note to clients, adding that banks and commodity-linked stocks which have rallied this year thanks to rising oil and metals prices or interest rates were still "far from expensive".

  • Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    This is seemingly what's happened with three great growth stocks of late. In retrospect, it can't be too surprising that Shopify shares(NYSE: SHOP) have tumbled from their November's peak near $1,763 to their current price of $660 with a big piece of the loss taking shape just last week.

  • European stock markets slump as Putin orders Russian troops into Ukraine

    UK prime minister Boris Johnson is chairing an emergency meeting to agree on a series of sanctions against Russia after the US imposed sanctions against the rebel territories.

  • Bitcoin Losing Out to Gold Has Analysts Eyeing $30,000 Level

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin dropped to a more than two-week low as fears of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine prompted some analysts to predict the largest cryptocurrency could slide toward the key $30,000 level. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds On

  • China Tells Banks, State Firms to Report Exposure to Jack Ma’s Ant

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities told the nation’s biggest state-owned firms and banks to start a fresh round of checks on their financial exposure and other links to Ant Group Co., renewing scrutiny of billionaire Jack Ma’s financial empire, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapK