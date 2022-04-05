U.S. markets open in 2 hours 55 minutes

ADVISORS CHOOSE TO AFFILIATE WITH SMALLER GROUPS, BRIDGEMARK STRATEGIES DATA SHOWS

·2 min read

Advisors Cite Support and Culture in Firms and Groups with Fewer than 750 Professionals as Primary Reason for Affiliation

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BridgeMark Strategies, the comprehensive independent consultancy for independent financial advisors and financial advisory firms seeking strategic planning, execution and advice in transitions and M&A, today released findings from its review of the firm's 2021 advisor transition. The internal data suggest 82% of advisors choose to affiliate with smaller firms or smaller groups within larger firms.

"After studying last year's advisor transitions, we saw an overwhelmingly consistent trend of advisors choosing to affiliate with a smaller firm and has like-minded professionals," said Jeff Nash, Co-Founder and CEO of BridgeMark Strategies. "Even while the largest firms in the industry may attract the most advisors, when advisors select those firms, they choose to align with a smaller group within them such as an OSJ or hybrid enterprise."

This trend was identified through a review of BridgeMark's proprietary 2021 Advisor Movement data. The firm worked with hundreds of advisors, and while there were multiple scenarios of advisors selecting some of the same firms, in aggregate, they affiliated with as many as 30 different firms, across nine unique business models ranging from large broker-dealers (BDs) and custodians to boutique independent BDs and Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firms.

Mr. Nash continued, "The collective camaraderie, shared ideas and added support seem to be driving these affiliations, and while advisors appreciate the support of the larger firm, they tend to be concerned about being lost in the crowd. The value of aligning with a group that can offer some scale and help them assimilate more quickly into the new firm seems to provide significant upside value for advisors."

About BridgeMark Strategies

BridgeMark Strategies is a financial advisor-centric consulting firm specializing in supporting financial advisors and advisory firms evaluating changing broker-dealers or selling or merging their business.

With unparalleled relationships built over multiple decades across the widest possible spectrum of firms throughout the retail financial advice industry, BridgeMark Strategies is focused on serving the best interests of their clients by helping them to understand both their short-term and long-term goals, finding a partner that best supports those goals and then executing on that plan. From consulting with advisors on broker-dealer decisions, to comprehensive M&A and succession planning, Bridgemark serves as a valued partner that saves its clients time and money. For more information about Bridgemark Strategies, please visit http://www.bridgemarkstrategies.com.

Media Contact:
Donald C. Cutler/ Julian Arenzon
Haven Tower Group
424 317 4864 or 424 317 4865
dcutler@haventower.com or jarenzon@haventower.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advisors-choose-to-affiliate-with-smaller-groups-bridgemark-strategies-data-shows-301517065.html

SOURCE BridgeMark Strategies

