AdvisorShares Introduces the Insider Advantage ETF (Ticker: SURE)

·4 min read

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvisorShares, a leading sponsor of actively managed ETFs, announced today that it will assume portfolio manager responsibilities of the AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (NYSE Arca: DBLV) on September 1, 2022. On that date, the fund will be renamed the AdvisorShares Insider Advantage ETF and will change its ticker symbol to SURE.

AdvisorShares Logo (PRNewsfoto/AdvisorShares)
The portfolio manager of SURE seeks to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing in the equities of companies that are actively reducing their public equity float through well-implemented stock buyback programs and corporate insider buying. Buyback programs and insider buying generally demonstrate that executives see relative value in their corporate equity securities and may create favorable shareholder market conditions through the reduction of publicly available shares (float shrink). SURE selects holdings using an active, quantitative, multi-factor model to identify companies shrinking float, lowering leverage, growing free cash flow, and providing dividends. SURE's holdings are equal-weighted and reconstituted/rebalanced monthly.

The portfolio strategist of SURE is Minyi Chen, CFA, founder and CEO of Qubed Capital, a registered investment advisor founded in 2015 and based in Oakland, California. For over a decade, Mr. Chen has been providing quantitative financial research and analysis along with proprietary investment models to both retail and institutional investors.

"We look forward to introducing SURE to the marketplace as not all buyback-focused strategies are the same," said Noah Hamman, chief executive officer of AdvisorShares. "SURE's actively managed investment approach re-valuates its investable universe and portfolio holdings monthly which is a distinct departure from passive, market-cap weighted strategies that track indexes and reconstitute annually. Combined with the features of a fully transparent and operationally efficient ETF structure, we believe SURE presents a compelling investment option for advisors and all investor-types."

For more information on SURE, please visit www.advisorshares.com/etfs/sure. AdvisorShares regularly hosts live webinars featuring portfolio managers and leading industry experts. You may learn more and register for upcoming events sessions on different investment strategies by visiting the AdvisorShares Event Center at www.advisorshares.com/events.

About AdvisorShares

AdvisorShares is a leading provider of active ETFs. For financial professionals and investors requesting more information, call 1-877-843-3831 or visit advisorshares.com. Follow @AdvisorShares on Twitter and on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitch for more insights.

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained by visiting the Fund's website at www.AdvisorShares.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC, distributor.

The Advisor continuously evaluates the Fund's holdings, purchases and sales with a view to achieving the Fund's investment objective. However, achievement of the stated investment objective cannot be guaranteed. The Advisor's judgment about the markets, the economy, or companies may not anticipate actual market movements, economic conditions or company performance, and these factors may affect the return on your investment.

There is no guarantee that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. An investment in the Fund is subject to risk, including the possible loss of principal amount invested. Investing in mid and small capitalization companies may be riskier and more volatile than large cap companies. Other Fund risks include market risk, equity risk, large cap risk, liquidity risk and trading risk. Please see prospectus for details regarding risk. The fund may not be suitable for all investors.

Definitions

A buyback occurs when a company repurchases its own shares from the marketplace, reducing the number of shares outstanding.

Equity float is the portion of a company's outstanding shares that is in the hands of public investors, as opposed to company officers, directors, or stockholders that hold controlling interests that have trading restrictions.

An insider is an officer, director, executive, entity, or individual that owns more than 10% of a publicly traded company's shares.

Insider buying is the legal purchase of shares in a firm by a corporate insider that is not based on non-public, material information and follows the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's rules and reporting requirements.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advisorshares-introduces-the-insider-advantage-etf-ticker-sure-301615888.html

SOURCE AdvisorShares

