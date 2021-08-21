AdvisorShares Submits Application for Bitcoin ETF

BeInCrypto –

Investment management company AdvisorShares has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a bitcoin (BTC) futures exchange traded fund (ETF).

The firm, based in Bethesda, Maryland, already offers a wide range of ETFs.

In a prospectus submitted to the SEC, Advisor Shares outlined that the ETF would seek to achieve its investment goals by “investing all or substantially all of its assets in (i) exchange-traded futures contracts on bitcoin (“Bitcoin Futures”) and (ii) short duration fixed income securities and cash or cash equivalent investments.”

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto