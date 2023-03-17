AdvisorVault Partners With Compliant Workspace to Help FINRA Firms Achieve 17a-4 Compliance on Microsoft 365

AdvisorVault's expertise in 17a-4 data archiving has joined forces with Compliant Workspace's consolidated 365 Service® to provide FINRA firms with a fully compliant and secure solution for migrating onto Microsoft 365.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2023 / AdvisorVault, the experts in 17a-4 data archiving, partners with Compliant Workspace to help FINRA firms get on Microsoft 365.





17a-4 broker-dealer compliance

Today, many FINRA firms want to move their operations to the Microsoft 365 Cloud but are worried how compliant they will be, specifically with rule 17a-4 and its email and data retention demands. They also need to meet FINRA's cybersecurity requirements. Compliant Workspace is a perfect fit for them with its fully secured, fully protected solution out-of-the-box - AdvisorVault is happy to partner with them.

Microsoft 365 makes sense for FINRA firms, especially for smaller firms since it is a complete platform that gives employees everything needed to do their jobs. While it is a remarkable piece of technology, by default most cloud services are not 17a-4 compliant and won't be able to provide the FINRA letters that your firm will need. So a special kind of D3P cloud provider is required; one that understands the unique compliance demands of firms such as broker-dealers.

"We designed Compliant Workspace specifically for companies needing a higher level of security and protection in the cloud; our Consolidated 365 Service has built-in features making FINRA firms immediately 17a-4 compliant when they migrate their office to Microsoft 365 with us. We are excited to partner with AdvisorVault," says Patrick Lonz, President of Compliant Workspace.

