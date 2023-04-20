Advisory - Chorus Aviation to hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

HALIFAX, NS, April 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ("Chorus") (TSX: CHR) will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern time).

Shareholders of record on March 24, 2023 or their duly appointed proxyholders will have equal opportunity to participate at the Meeting online regardless of their geographic location. The webcast will be available at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CHR2023.

Proxyholders must be appointed in accordance with the instructions set out within Chorus' Management Proxy Circular (the "Circular") no later than 11:00 a.m. (Eastern time) on May 5, 2023.

Please refer to Chorus' Circular for information on how to participate in the Meeting. Chorus has adopted the notice-and-access method of delivering the Circular for the Meeting. This means that the Circular is posted online at www.chorusaviation.com , on www.meetingdocuments.com/TSXT/CHR and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

A recording will be available beginning approximately 24 hours after the Meeting at www.chorusaviation.com .

About Chorus Aviation Inc.

Chorus is a leading, global aviation solutions provider and asset manager, focused on regional aviation. Our principal subsidiaries are: Falko Regional Aircraft, the leading pure play regional aircraft asset manager and lessor, managing investments on behalf of third-party fund investors; Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and the sole provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; and Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines. Together, Chorus' subsidiaries provide services that encompass every stage of a regional aircraft's lifecycle, including: aircraft acquisition and leasing; aircraft refurbishment, engineering, modification, repurposing and transition; contract flying; aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning; and pilot training.

Story continues

Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'. Chorus 5.75% Senior Unsecured Debentures due December 31, 2024, 6.00% Convertible Senior Unsecured Debentures due June 30, 2026, and 5.75% Senior Unsecured Debentures due June 30, 2027 trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols 'CHR.DB.A', 'CHR.DB.B', and 'CHR.DB.C' respectively. www.chorusaviation.com .

SOURCE Chorus Aviation Inc.

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/20/c6574.html