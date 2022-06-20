Advisory - Chorus Aviation to hold Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

HALIFAX, NS, June 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ('Chorus') (TSX: CHR) will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on Monday, June 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (Atlantic Time).

Shareholders of record on May 9, 2022 or their duly appointed proxyholders will have equal opportunity to participate at the Meeting online regardless of their geographic location. The webcast will be available at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CHR2022.

Proxyholders must be appointed in accordance with the instructions set out within Chorus' Management Proxy Circular (the "Circular") no later than 11:00 a.m. (Atlantic time) on June 23, 2022.

Please refer to Chorus' Circular for information on how to participate in the Meeting. Chorus has adopted the notice-and-access method of delivering the Circular for the Meeting. This means that the Circular is posted online at www.chorusaviation.com, on www.meetingdocuments.com/TSXT/CHR and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

A recording will be available beginning approximately 24 hours after the Meeting at www.chorusaviation.com.

About Chorus Aviation Inc.

Chorus' vision is to deliver regional aviation to the world. Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Chorus is an integrated provider of regional aviation solutions, including asset management services. Its principal subsidiaries are: Falko Regional Aircraft, the world's largest aircraft lessor and asset manager focused solely on the regional aircraft leasing segment; Jazz Aviation, the sole provider of regional air services to Air Canada; and Voyageur Aviation, a provider of specialty air charter, aircraft modification, and parts provisioning services to regional aviation customers around the world. Together, Chorus' subsidiaries provide support services that encompass every stage of a regional aircraft's lifecycle, including: aircraft acquisition and leasing; aircraft refurbishment, engineering, modification, repurposing and transition; contract flying; aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning.

Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'. Chorus 6.00% Senior Debentures due December 31, 2024, 5.75% Senior Unsecured Debentures due December 31, 2024, 6.00% Convertible Senior Unsecured Debentures due June 30, 2026, and 5.75% Senior Unsecured Debentures due June 30, 2027 trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols 'CHR.DB', 'CHR.DB.A', 'CHR.DB.B', and 'CHR.DB.C' respectively. www.chorusaviation.com

