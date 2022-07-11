Advisory - Chorus Aviation Inc. to Present Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 5, 2022

In this article:

HALIFAX, NS, July 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ("Chorus") (TSX: CHR) will present the company's second quarter 2022 financial results on Friday, August 5, 2022.

Details are as follows:

Q2 2022 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Joe Randell, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Gary Osborne, Chief Financial Officer, will present second quarter results and will be available for analysts' questions. Media may access this call on a listen-in basis.

Date: Friday, August 5, 2022



Time: 10:00 A.M. AT / 9:00 A.M. ET



By telephone: 1-888-664-6392. Please allow 10 minutes to be connected to the conference call.



By audio webcast:

https://app.webinar.net/oD09eP4ekY8





Replay: Instant replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call at 1-888-390-0541 toll free, passcode 368433 # (pound key), until midnight ET August 12, 2022.

www.chorusaviation.com

SOURCE Chorus Aviation Inc.

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/11/c9792.html