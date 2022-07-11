Advisory - Chorus Aviation Inc. to Present Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 5, 2022
HALIFAX, NS, July 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ("Chorus") (TSX: CHR) will present the company's second quarter 2022 financial results on Friday, August 5, 2022.
Details are as follows:
Q2 2022 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL
Joe Randell, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Gary Osborne, Chief Financial Officer, will present second quarter results and will be available for analysts' questions. Media may access this call on a listen-in basis.
Date:
Friday, August 5, 2022
Time:
10:00 A.M. AT / 9:00 A.M. ET
By telephone:
1-888-664-6392. Please allow 10 minutes to be connected to the
conference call.
By audio webcast:
Replay:
Instant replay will be available beginning approximately two hours after
the call at 1-888-390-0541 toll free, passcode 368433 # (pound key), until
midnight ET August 12, 2022.
