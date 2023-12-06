Advisory council created to ensure diversity in businesses participating in next year’s Democratic National Convention

The host committee for next year’s Democratic National Convention in Chicago announced Wednesday the creation of an advisory council to assist efforts to ensure broad involvement of businesses owned by diverse racial, ethnic and gender entrepreneurs in the convention.

The council will work with the host committee to set diversity spending goals as well as to establish equity practices, community engagement strategies and contract and event execution plans, the host committee said.

Co-chairing the diversity council are Jaemie Neely, executive director of the Federation of Women Contractors, and Jackie Gomez, executive director of the Hispanic American Construction Industry Association.

The host committee wants to ensure that the August convention “highlights and utilizes Chicago’s robust diverse business community,” said Christy George, the committee’s executive director. Creating the council “is a critical step in ensuring business and individuals from a wide array of backgrounds have a seat at the table where decisions are being made,” George said.

Neely said the diversity council provides an opportunity for “promoting equity and inclusion in the business landscape” and said the economic impact of the DNC will “create new opportunities for businesses, showcasing their proven talents and capabilities to the world.”

The diversity council, made up of representatives from more than 20 Illinois-based organizations that focus on creating a more diverse and inclusive workforce, will hold its first meeting Monday.

Representatives include members of the Native American Chamber of Commerce of Illinois; Black Contractors Owners and Executives; Chicagoland Alliance for Disabled-Owned Businesses; Asian American Chamber of Commerce of Illinois; LGBT Chamber of Commerce of Illinois; Veteran Business Outreach Center; Black Contractors United; and the Chicago Urban League.

rap30@aol.com