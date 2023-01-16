ADVISORY - INNERGEX YEAR-END 2022 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

LONGUEUIL, QC, Jan. 16, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ -Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX: INE) ("Innergex" or the "Corporation") will release its 2022 fourth quarter and year-end financial results on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 and will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Thursday, February 23, 2023. The speakers will be Mr. Michel Letellier, President and Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Jean Trudel, Chief Financial Officer.

To participate in the conference:

Date and time: Thursday, February 23, 2023, 9:00 AM EST



Webcast: https://bit.ly/3IHMgXT or via innergex.com



Phone numbers: 1 888 390-0605 or 416 764-8609 To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://bit.ly/3W0O3tQ to receive an instant automated call back.

A replay of the webcast will be available on Innergex's website at innergex.com.

About Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.

For over 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world. Innergex conducts operations in Canada, the United States, France and Chile and manages a large portfolio of high-quality assets currently consisting of interests in 84 operating facilities with an aggregate net installed capacity of 3,634 MW (gross 4,184 MW) and an energy storage capacity of 159 MWh, including 40 hydroelectric facilities, 35 wind facilities, 8 solar facilities and 1 battery energy storage facility. Innergex also holds interests in 13 projects under development with a net installed capacity of 731 MW (gross 768 MW) and an energy storage capacity of 745 MWh, 3 of which are under construction, as well as prospective projects at different stages of development with an aggregate gross installed capacity totaling 8,513 MW. Its approach to building shareholder value is to generate sustainable cash flows, provide an attractive risk-adjusted return on invested capital and to distribute a stable dividend.

Story continues

SOURCE Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/16/c8769.html