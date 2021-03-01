Public call for nominations

QUÉBEC CITY, March 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Anyone residing in Québec is invited to submit nominations for the 2021 First Peoples - First Nations Medal nominees. The registration period is underway and will end on Monday, May 31, 2021.

This distinction, an initiative of the Honourable J. Michel Doyon, is intended to recognize the exceptional contribution of First Nations members. In addition, this recognition highlights the career path of remarkable individuals who, through their achievements, involvement and commitments, contribute to the influence of their community, Nation or First Peoples throughout Quebec, Canada or internationally.

"This award recognizes the social involvement, commitment, support and assistance to others, a true mission that people who are dedicated to the well-being of their community give themselves, and also underlines the gratitude of their fellow citizens for their exemplary behaviour. This is a new mark of recognition and, we hope, the beginning of a tradition," said the Lieutenant Governor of Québec.

Recipients are recognized as agents of change in addressing the social, cultural, community and economic challenges of First Peoples.

Nominations will be reviewed by members of the Advisory Committee composed of :

Ms. Édith Cloutier, Algonquin (Anicinape) chair-secretary

Ms. Anne Archambault, Maliseet (Wahsipekuk)

Dr. Kenneth Atsenhaienton Deer, Mohawk (Kahnien'kehake)

Ms. Viviane Gray, Micmac (Mi'gmaq)

Dr. Darlene Kitty, Cree (Eeyou)

Ms. Kim O'Bomsawin, Abenaki (Waban-Aki)

Ms. Eva Ottawa, Attikamek (Nehirowisiw )

Major General Jocelyn Paul, Huron-Wendat (Hurons-Wendat)

Mr. Dominique Rankin, Algonquin (Anicinape )

Ms. Glenda Sandy, Naskapi (Naskapi)

Dr. Stanley Vollant, Innu (Innu)

To submit an application, simply complete the application form available on the Lieutenant Governor's website at: https://www.lieutenant-gouverneur.qc.ca/distinctions-honorifiques/premiers-peuples-en.asp

Story continues





SOURCE Cabinet du lieutenant-gouverneur

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2021/01/c1849.html