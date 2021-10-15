U.S. markets closed

Advisory - Ombrelle Garnier Complete Dry Mist Spray sunscreen recalled due to elevated benzene levels

·3 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 15, 2021 /CNW/ -

Summary

  • Product: Ombrelle Garnier Complete Dry Mist Spray sunscreen, SPF 30 and SPF 60 (DIN 02415313 and DIN 02415402)

  • Issue: Ombrelle Canada is recalling all lots due to elevated levels of benzene, which may pose serious health risks.

  • What to do: Stop using the recalled products. Consult a health care professional if you have used any of these products and have health concerns. Continue using other sunscreen as directed on the product label.

Issue
Ombrelle Canada is recalling all lots of Ombrelle Garnier Complete Dry Mist Spray sunscreen, SPF30 and SPF 60, due to elevated levels of benzene. Frequent and long-term exposure (e.g., through the skin and by inhalation) to elevated levels of benzene may pose serious health risks.

Immediate signs of exposure to elevated levels of benzene include drowsiness, dizziness, rapid or irregular heartbeat, and headaches.

While there is no safe level of benzene, people can be exposed to benzene during everyday life by air (e.g., by inhaling car exhaust, second-hand tobacco smoke and industrial emissions), by swallowing benzene or by absorbing it through the skin (e.g., through contact with contaminated water). Long-term (over a year or more) and repeated exposure to elevated levels of benzene may lead to serious health effects, including various forms of cancer such as leukemia, anemia (low red blood cells), and bone marrow failure. These risks may increase when these products are used on children.

Health Canada emphasises that it is important that people continue to use sunscreen to protect themselves from sun damage. Ultraviolet radiation from the sun can cause cancer and other skin effects.

Health Canada recommends broad-spectrum sunscreen (one that provides protection from both ultraviolet A and ultraviolet B rays) with a Sun Protection Factor (SPF) of 30 or higher to prevent sunburn and to reduce the risk of developing skin cancer. Anyone with a known history of severe reactions to sunlight should stay out of the sun as much as possible and always use sunscreen and other sun-protective measures.

Health Canada is monitoring the company's recall. If additional safety concerns are identified, Health Canada will take appropriate action and inform Canadians.

Affected products

Product Name

DIN

Lot #

Expiry Date

Ombrelle Garnier Complete Dry Mist Spray sunscreen SPF 30

02415313

JFT30W

03-2023

JFS80W

08-2022

Ombrelle Garnier Complete Dry Mist Spray sunscreen SPF 60

02415402

JFU30W

03-2024

JFT30W

08-2023

JFS80W

08-2022

JFS81W

08-2022

What you should do

  • Stop using the recalled products. Consult a health care professional if you have used any of these products and have health concerns.

  • Continue using other sunscreen as directed on the product label.

  • Contact L'Oréal Customer Care at 1-888-966-2735 or by email at dgcontactombrelle@info-ccc.com if you have questions about the recall.

  • Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.

Health Canada strongly encourages the use of sunscreens to protect against harmful UV radiation and provides general sun safety tips as well as safety tips for parents.

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada

