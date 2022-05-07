U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,123.34
    -23.53 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,899.37
    -98.60 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,144.66
    -173.03 (-1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.56
    -31.58 (-1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.61
    +2.35 (+2.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,882.80
    +7.10 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    22.37
    -0.07 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0556
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1230
    +0.0570 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2339
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5500
    +0.3700 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,440.88
    -575.65 (-1.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    837.14
    -10.32 (-1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,387.94
    -115.33 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,003.56
    +185.06 (+0.69%)
     

Advisory - One lot of Pharmasave Advanced Relief Eye Drops and Compliments Advanced Relief Eye Drops recalled because of a packaging error that may pose health risks

·2 min read

OTTAWA, ON, May 7, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

  • Product: Pharmasave Advanced Relief Eye Drops and Compliments Advanced Relief Eye Drops

  • Issue: Teva Canada Ltd. is recalling one lot of each product because of a packaging error that may pose health risks.

  • What to do: Do not use the affected product. Consult a health care professional if you have used this product and have health concerns.

Issue

Teva Canada Ltd. is recalling one lot each of Pharmasave Advanced Relief Eye Drops and Compliments Advanced Relief Eye Drops because of a packaging error. Some bottles may contain ingredients that are not listed on the label and that may pose health risks to individuals who are allergic to the ingredients.

The products are used for the temporary relief of eye redness due to minor eye irritation, burning and dryness. They are labelled for use by adults and children 6 years of age and older.

Following a complaint involving the Pharmasave eye drops, the company identified that some bottles in one lot of both the Pharmasave and Compliments products may have been packaged with another eye-drop product that contains different active ingredients. Glycerine 0.25% and naphazoline HCl 0.012% were present in bottles which were labelled to contain Dextran 70 0.1%, Povidone 1%, Polyethylene glycol 400 1%, Tetrahydrozoline hydrochloride 0.05%.

Naphazoline HCl or glycerine may cause a reaction in individuals allergic to these ingredients. Signs of an allergic reaction include rash, and itching or swelling, especially of the face, tongue and throat.

Cartons of the affected Pharmasave and Compliments eye drops are labelled with lot number AR21C03. The affected bottles may be labelled with either lot number AR21C03 or RL21D01.

Health Canada is monitoring the company's recall and implementation of any necessary corrective and preventative actions. If additional safety information is identified, Health Canada will take appropriate action and inform Canadians as needed.

Affected products

Product

DIN

Lot

Expiry

Pharmasave Advanced Relief Eye Drops, 15 mL

02344319

AR21C03 (on
cartons and
some bottles)

RL21D01 (on
some bottles)

31 Mar 2024

Compliments Advanced Relief Eye Drops, 15 mL

02344319

AR21C03 (on
cartons and
some bottles)


RL21D01 (on
some bottles)

31 Mar 2024

What you should do

  • Do not use the affected product. Consult a health care professional if you have used this product and have health concerns.

  • Contact Teva Canada Ltd. at Teva Canada Customer Care by calling 1-800-268-4129 if you have questions about the recall.

  • Report any health product-related side effects or complaints to Health Canada.

Images

Pharmasave Advanced Relief Eye Drops, 15 mL (bottle)

Pharmasave Advanced Relief Eye Drops, 15 mL (bottle) (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Pharmasave Advanced Relief Eye Drops, 15 mL (bottle) (CNW Group/Health Canada)

Pharmasave Advanced Relief Eye Drops, 15 mL (carton)

Pharmasave Advanced Relief Eye Drops, 15 mL (carton) (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Pharmasave Advanced Relief Eye Drops, 15 mL (carton) (CNW Group/Health Canada)

Compliments Advanced Relief Eye Drops, 15 mL (bottle)

Compliments Advanced Relief Eye Drops, 15 mL (bottle) (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Compliments Advanced Relief Eye Drops, 15 mL (bottle) (CNW Group/Health Canada)

Compliments Advanced Relief Eye Drops, 15 mL (carton)

Compliments Advanced Relief Eye Drops, 15 mL (carton) (CNW Group/Health Canada)
Compliments Advanced Relief Eye Drops, 15 mL (carton) (CNW Group/Health Canada)

Également disponible en français

SOURCE Health Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/07/c4695.html

Recommended Stories

  • One Tower Limited (NZSE:TWR) insider upped their stake by 35% in the previous year

    From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Tower Limited's ( NZSE:TWR ) during the past 12 months. That is...

  • Nigeria's Ibom Air rejects industry plan to stop flights over jet fuel cost

    Nigerian airline Ibom Air on Saturday said it will not take part in an industry plan to stop flights from Monday over the high cost of jet fuel, saying the move would affect revenues needed to service obligations to financiers and suppliers. The Airline Operators of Nigeria association said on Friday that members will stop local flights from Monday until further notice. Ibom Air, one of the smaller members of the nine airline association, is the first to say it will not participate in grounding flights.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Oppenheimer Sees Surging Over 80%

    The markets went into bloodbath mode on Thursday as all the main indexes tumbled by at least 3%, with the NASDAQ’s 5% drop the most acute. That represented the tech-heavy index’s biggest one-day dive since June 2020. The force of the plunge confirms what we all know by now - the market headwinds are piling up, one upon the other. At its base, the issue is simple: there are too many problems, coming in too fast, and both the impersonal markets and the individual investors are finding it difficult

  • Husband Sues California Hospital For The 'Culture of Racism' That Led To The Death Of His Wife During Labor

    Just over six years ago, a soon to be mother of two died in the operating room only 17 minutes after delivering the second child born to her and her husband, Charles Johnson IV. According to the CDC, Black women die at rates three times higher than that of white mothers during childbirth, and Johnson is unwilling to let his wife become a statistic without due justice. He is suing Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for what he says is the culture of racism within the institution that led to her death.

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Snags Another Approval for This Mega-Blockbuster Drug

    Last month, Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE: BMY) third-best-selling drug, Opdivo, in conjunction with chemotherapy, was given the nod by the European Commission (EC) to treat patients with unresectable advanced, recurrent, or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma. Let's dive into the data from the combo's phase 3 clinical trial results and the European Union esophageal cancer market to find an answer. Esophageal cancer is a form of cancer that originates in the esophagus, which is a tube that stretches from the throat to the stomach.

  • Why GSK May Have Bet Too Big on a Pandemic Pipeline

    Pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) missed out on this early action and now looks to launch several pandemic products this year. GSK has three separate COVID vaccines in late-stage development, in various partnerships with Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY), South Korean pharmaceutical SK bioscience, and Canadian biopharmaceutical Medicago. GSK's Phase 3 clinical trials are wrapping up, and GSK expects regulatory decisions in the US and EU starting later this year.

  • Is This Growth Stock Defeated After Collapsing 22% in a Year?

    With its shares down by more than 22% in the last 12 months, it's clear that Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) isn't the high-flying growth stock that it used to be. Since its failed attempt over the last year to get its fiercely criticized Alzheimer's disease drug Aduhelm approved for sale, the company's troubles have turned from bad to worse. Revenue and earnings from its core drug products are both down sharply over the last three years.

  • FDA makes partial clinical hold official for Durham firm's drug candidate

    The move by the FDA comes after the company voluntarily paused enrollment in multiple clinical trials over concerns about potential kidney dysfunction in patients.

  • If Roe v. Wade is overturned, what happens to housing markets in states with ‘trigger’ laws that would immediately ban abortion?

    Contrary to popular belief, most Americans don’t live in a place that mirrors their political views — not yet, anyway.

  • Here's My Top Pharma Stock to Buy in May

    Many big pharma companies have outperformed the market since the beginning of the year. One of them is Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), a drugmaker known in part for its lineup of diabetes medicines. Zooming out, Eli Lilly has also performed better than most of its peers in the past year -- and that's because the company has a lot going its way.

  • COVID coverage for all dries up even as hospital costs rise

    For the first time, the U.S. came close to providing health care for all during the coronavirus pandemic — but for just one condition, COVID-19. Now, things are reverting to the way they were as federal money for COVID care of the uninsured dries up, creating a potential barrier to timely access. “We haven’t turned anybody away yet,” said Dr. Mark Loafman, chair of family and community medicine at Cook County Health in Chicago.

  • FDA Limits Use of Johnson & Johnson Covid Vaccine

    The Food and Drug Administration limited its emergency authorization of Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine because of the risk of blood clots, the agency said on Thursday.

  • Guest Opinion: They'd make her have the baby, then turn their backs

    Democrats fight for healthcare, childcare and raises in wages to help hardworking families survive. But people who care about the unborn say 'no'.

  • Stressed Out Cells Could Help Cure Dementia and Alzheimer's

    Andrew BrookesWhile proteins help build and repair muscle, keep us safe from disease, and dispose of chemical waste, they can also sometimes go haywire. When that happens, they end up causing disease rather than preventing it. One common way this occurs is when proteins aren’t folded into their correct shapes due to a genetic fluke or aging. For the millions of Americans living with neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson's, and dementia, these misfolded proteins clump together an

  • Migrant injuries and deaths increase at an alarming rate along Trump's border wall

    Doctors in San Diego are seeing migrants arrive daily in the emergency room with life-threatening injuries after attempting to climb over the 30-foot border wall to come into the United States.

  • Drinking this beverage may cut your risk of dementia, heart disease and cancer

    My first thought after attending a four-hour symposium on the health benefits of tea was I need a tall cool glass of iced tea. And I ought to be drinking 1-2 glasses a day.

  • Tesla will cover abortion travel costs for workers, joining companies like Amazon, Citi, Yelp

    But Marco Rubio has proposed a bill that would bar employers from tax breaks for covering such costs

  • ECOR: First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:ECOR READ THE FULL ECOR RESEARCH REPORT On May 5, 2022, electroCore Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) posted first quarter 2022 financial and operational results in a press release and Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. A conference call with investors and analysts was held immediately following the release. First quarter revenues of $1.9 million met upwardly revised company guidance

  • Ron Johnson predicts Wisconsin's near-total ban on abortions wouldn't last long if Roe v. Wade is overturned

    Johnson suggested Wisconsin officials would set different limits than a near-total ban, but lawmakers have given no indication they would do so.

  • ALung acquired by London-based health care company

    ALung Technologies Inc., whose HemoLung product developed out of the University of Pittsburgh helps patients with acute respiratory distress, has been acquired by a London-based medical technology company. LivaNova (NASDAQ: LIVN) acquired ALung for $10 million with additional payments on sales-based milestones in the future, according to LivaNova's first-quarter earnings report that was released Wednesday. "ALung products are complementary to LivaNova's ACS portfolio and, as such, the business and financial results will be included in the company's ACS (Advanced Circulatory Support) segment," LivaNova said.