Advisory - Unauthorized sex enhancement product Kangaroo Ultra 3000 seized from The Passion Vault in Edmonton, AB

OTTAWA, ON, April 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert .

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products Product & Promoted Use Hazard Identified Company Action Taken Kangaroo Ultra 3000 Sexual enhancement Product tested by Health Canada and found to contain sildenafil The Passion Vault 15239 111 Ave NW Edmonton, AB Seized from the retail location

