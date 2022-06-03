Advisory - Unauthorized sex enhancement seized from stores in Saint-Hubert, Quebec may pose serious health risks
SAINT-HUBERT, QC, June 3, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
Unauthorized health products
Product &
Hazard Identified
Company
Action Taken
Pillkings Plus 99K
Sexual Enhancement
Product tested by Health
Boutique érotique Le
5355 Mnt Saint-Hubert
Saint-Hubert, Quebec
J3Y 1W1
Seized from the retail
Pillqueens Plus 99K
Sexual Enhancement
Product tested by Health
Boutique érotique Le
5355 Mnt Saint-Hubert
Saint-Hubert, Quebec
J3Y 1W1
Seized from the retail
Images
For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.
