Advisory - Unauthorized sex enhancement seized from stores in Saint-Hubert, Quebec may pose serious health risks

·1 min read

SAINT-HUBERT, QC, June 3, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following product(s) may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.

Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.

Unauthorized health products

Product &
Promoted Use

Hazard Identified

Company

Action Taken

Pillkings Plus 99K

Sexual Enhancement

Product tested by Health
Canada and found to contain
sildenafil

Boutique érotique Le
Prince

5355 Mnt Saint-Hubert

Saint-Hubert, Quebec

J3Y 1W1

Seized from the retail
location

Pillqueens Plus 99K

Sexual Enhancement

Product tested by Health
Canada and found to contain
sildenafil

Boutique érotique Le
Prince

5355 Mnt Saint-Hubert

Saint-Hubert, Quebec

J3Y 1W1

Seized from the retail
location

Images

For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.

Stay connected with Health Canada and receive the latest advisories and product recalls.

