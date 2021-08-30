Advisory - Unauthorized sexual enhancement products seized from Pleasure Island in Kingston, ON, may pose serious health risks
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Health Canada is advising Canadians that the following products may pose serious health risks. For more information, including what Canadians should do, visit the online safety alert.
Health Canada maintains a list of unauthorized health products that may pose serious health risks so that Canadians can easily identify those they may have purchased and take appropriate action. Canadians are encouraged to check back regularly for updates.
7K
Sexual enhancement
Labelled to contain yohimbine
Pleasure Island
1257 Midland Ave #1
Kingston, ON
Seized from the retail location
Black Panther #1
Triple Maximum
Sexual enhancement
Labelled to contain yohimbine
Pleasure Island
1257 Midland Ave #1
Kingston, ON
Seized from the retail location
Jaguar 30000
Sexual enhancement
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
Pleasure Island
1257 Midland Ave #1
Kingston, ON
Seized from the retail location
Poseidon Platinum 3500
Sexual enhancement
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil
Pleasure Island
1257 Midland Ave #1
Kingston, ON
Seized from the retail location
ResERECTION!
Sexual enhancement
Product with similar packaging (previously seized) was tested and found to contain sildenafil and tadalafil
Pleasure Island
1257 Midland Ave #1
Kingston, ON
Seized from the retail location
White Panther
Triple Maximum
Sexual enhancement
Labelled to contain yohimbine
Pleasure Island
1257 Midland Ave #1
Kingston, ON
Seized from the retail location
For photos of these products, please visit the online safety alert.
