AdvoLogix Releases New Enterprise Legal Management Offering Highlights include: AI Assisted Spend Management tools, Custom Reporting Features, and Easy Application Integrations

SUGAR LAND, Texas, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvoLogix®, a leading provider of cloud-based legal matter management solutions for law firms, corporate legal departments, and government agencies, has just released a new product offering specifically tailored to the Enterprise Legal Management industry. The new offering includes an Artificial Intelligence tool to assist with spend management, as well as custom reporting features. In addition the platform is home to a Legal Services Provider Portal as well as offering easy application integrations. Dave Schwab, Chief Product Officer at AdvoLogix describes the new platform as a "Potent cocktail for efficiency and freedom. It offers a lot of tools to make navigating the world of Enterprise Legal Management easier, more intuitive."

"The ability to automate the time-consuming and tedious tasks will free up employees to add value on other projects."

"Leveraging Artificial Intelligence to help with spend management will have a positive impact on the workplace as a whole," says Jonathan Reed, CEO of AdvoLogix. "The ability to automate the time-consuming and tedious tasks will free up employees to add value on other projects."

"I'm really excited about the custom reporting features and easy app integrations," says Dave Schwab, Chief Product Officer at AdvoLogix. "You're all probably familiar with the drudgery of outside counsel spend management. With the launch of our ELM product, legal teams will be well on their way to automating outside counsel invoicing and spend management. This is merely the tip of the AI iceberg for AdvoLogix in 2021. The ELM platform will free up your organization to focus on maximizing the impact of your legal operations and spend less time on minutiae, knowing the AI always has your back."

With the addition of their Enterprise Legal Management Platform, the AdvoLogix Spring 2021 Product Release once again demonstrates AdvoLogix leadership in the world of Legal Technology.

In addition to the new ELM product, AdvoLogix is also releasing further enhancements to their matter management toolset, including Google Docs integration, a major integration to increase file accessibility during your document management processes.

About AdvoLogix®

Founded in 2006, AdvoLogix is a leading law practice and legal matter management solution that helps law firms, general counsel and state and local governments automate unique business processes and simplify legal matter management. The AdvoLogix cloud-based enterprise solution centralizes matter management, conforms to unique workflows and practice standards, and provides industry-leading security and reliability. AdvoLogix offers comprehensive configuration and integration with thousands of add-on applications to extend the solution to meet specific business needs. For more information, visit www.advologix.com and follow AdvoLogix on Twitter with @AdvoLogix.

