ADvTECH Insiders Added R14m Of Stock To Their Holdings \

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of ADvTECH Limited (JSE:ADH), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

See our latest analysis for ADvTECH

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ADvTECH

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Group CEO & Executive Director Roy Douglas for R5.1m worth of shares, at about R17.89 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being R17.84). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid R14m for 778.40k shares. But insiders sold 230.00k shares worth R4.1m. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by ADvTECH insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does ADvTECH Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. ADvTECH insiders own about R208m worth of shares. That equates to 2.1% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

Story continues

What Might The Insider Transactions At ADvTECH Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no ADvTECH insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like ADvTECH insiders think the business has merit. Along with insider transactions, I recommend checking if ADvTECH is growing revenue. This free chart of historic revenue and earnings should make that easy.

Of course ADvTECH may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here