ADvTECH (JSE:ADH) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

ADvTECH Limited (JSE:ADH) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase ADvTECH's shares on or after the 13th of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 18th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be R0.30 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of R0.67 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that ADvTECH has a trailing yield of 3.2% on the current share price of ZAR21.21. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether ADvTECH's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether ADvTECH has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

See our latest analysis for ADvTECH

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. ADvTECH paid out a comfortable 41% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether ADvTECH generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out more than half (55%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's positive to see that ADvTECH's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see how much of its profit ADvTECH paid out over the last 12 months.

Story continues

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, ADvTECH's earnings per share have been growing at 19% a year for the past five years. ADvTECH has an average payout ratio which suggests a balance between growing earnings and rewarding shareholders. Given the quick rate of earnings per share growth and current level of payout, there may be a chance of further dividend increases in the future.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, ADvTECH has lifted its dividend by approximately 11% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy ADvTECH for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have grown at a nice rate in recent times and over the last year, ADvTECH paid out less than half its earnings and a bit over half its free cash flow. There's a lot to like about ADvTECH, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

Keen to explore more data on ADvTECH's financial performance? Check out our visualisation of its historical revenue and earnings growth.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.