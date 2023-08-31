ADvTECH (JSE:ADH) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of ADvTECH Limited (JSE:ADH) has announced that the dividend on 18th of September will be increased to ZAR0.30, which will be 30% higher than last year's payment of ZAR0.23 which covered the same period. This takes the annual payment to 2.8% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

View our latest analysis for ADvTECH

ADvTECH's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, ADvTECH's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 20.8% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 36%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of ZAR0.24 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of ZAR0.60. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.6% a year over that time. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. ADvTECH has impressed us by growing EPS at 21% per year over the past five years. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

Story continues

ADvTECH Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that ADvTECH is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. You can also discover whether shareholders are aligned with insider interests by checking our visualisation of insider shareholdings and trades in ADvTECH stock. Is ADvTECH not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.