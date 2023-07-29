ADvTECH (JSE:ADH) Is Reinvesting To Multiply In Value

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So, when we ran our eye over ADvTECH's (JSE:ADH) trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on ADvTECH is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = R1.3b ÷ (R8.9b - R2.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, ADvTECH has an ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Consumer Services industry average of 16%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for ADvTECH's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating ADvTECH's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We'd be pretty happy with returns on capital like ADvTECH. The company has employed 72% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 20%. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

The Key Takeaway

ADvTECH has demonstrated its proficiency by generating high returns on increasing amounts of capital employed, which we're thrilled about. In light of this, the stock has only gained 31% over the last five years for shareholders who have owned the stock in this period. So because of the trends we're seeing, we'd recommend looking further into this stock to see if it has the makings of a multi-bagger.

