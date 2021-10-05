Adweek Names NP Digital as the 6th Fastest Growing Agency

Performance Marketing Agency Lands #2 Fastest Growing Large Agency by Prioritizing High-Quality Product and Client Satisfaction

NP Digital Ranked 2nd Fastest Growing Large Agency

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital, a leader in performance marketing, ranks 6 out of 75 on the Adweek Top 75 Fastest Growing Agencies list. The agency also ranks as the third fastest growing minority-led business and second fastest growing large agency after experiencing sizable growth in revenue, global presence, and performance marketing services.

NP Digital increased its revenue by 585% from 2018 to 2020 with diversified services in Paid Media, Data, Analytics and Insights (DAI), UX, CRO, Social Media, and a depth of offerings in SEO and Content Marketing. The agency grew beyond its headquarters in San Diego to a 450+ strong staff across locations in Chicago, Utah, Brazil, India, Australia, and the UK.

“It’s an honor for NP Digital’s success to be recognized by the leader in advertising news. Since the beginning, our approach has been to prioritize a high-quality product and invest in building strong relationships with our clients,” said Mike Gullaksen, CEO of NP Digital. “Our client’s needs have energized our growth and we will continue to focus on client satisfaction and our employees.”

Since launching in 2017 the agency grew from a consulting firm to an all-encompassing digital performance marketing agency backed by its robust SEO and Content Marketing technology, Ubersuggest.

Ubersuggest shows similar growth now operating in 190 countries, in 9 languages, and with more than two million active users averaging 500 million monthly queries against its growing data set of over six billion keywords, two trillion links, and one billion pieces of content.

This recognition joins a growing list of recent accolades for the agency including being named as the 21st fastest growing business and 2nd fastest growing agency in America by Inc 5000. NP Digital work won the 2021 OMMA Awards for Best SEO Campaign and the DRUM Search Awards for Best Global B2B PPC Campaign.

About the Adweek Fastest Growing Agencies:

To be eligible for Adweek’s Fastest Growing list, agencies provided three years of earned revenue, from 2018 to 2020, and had at least $250,000 in revenue in 2018. Participating agencies were required to certify the accuracy of their reported revenue figures, and Adweek performed additional auditing to determine the accuracy of the submissions. Due to privacy, figures are not disclosed. Agency descriptions are based on submission forms.

About NP Digital:

NP Digital is a global performance marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning performance marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most important Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, DTC challenger-type organizations.

NP Digital spans across the globe with 450 employees, seven offices and a headquarters in San Diego. For more information visit npdigital.com or neilpatel.com/ubersuggest.

