ADX Energy (ASX:ADX) swells 119% this week, taking five-year gains to 283%

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. Long term ADX Energy Ltd (ASX:ADX) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 283% in five years. It's also good to see the share price up 150% over the last quarter.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

ADX Energy wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 5 years ADX Energy saw its revenue grow at 54% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. Meanwhile, its share price performance certainly reflects the strong growth, given the share price grew at 31% per year, compound, during the period. This suggests the market has well and truly recognized the progress the business has made. To our minds that makes ADX Energy worth investigating - it may have its best days ahead.

ASX:ADX Earnings and Revenue Growth March 18th 2024

We're pleased to report that ADX Energy shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 229% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 31% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for ADX Energy you should be aware of, and 2 of them can't be ignored.

