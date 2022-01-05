U.S. markets open in 7 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,776.00
    -8.25 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,624.00
    -51.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,216.25
    -59.50 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,260.40
    -6.10 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.01
    +0.02 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.60
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.97
    -0.09 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1299
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.91
    +0.31 (+1.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3534
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9290
    -0.1970 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,396.98
    +23.74 (+0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,184.77
    +13.42 (+1.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,505.15
    +120.61 (+1.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     

Adyen launches Android POS terminals

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

AMSTERDAM, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adyen, the global payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, today announced the launch of mobile Android point of sale (POS) terminals in the EU, UK, and the United States. The devices represent a fundamental change in the role of the payment terminal, functioning as an all-in-one solution, eliminating the need for separate cash registers, barcode scanners, and customer facing displays. Additionally, the terminals come with an app management system, allowing merchants to upload and manage the apps they use every day, for inventory management, loyalty programs, returns and more. The launch of these multi-purpose terminals will not only reduce the cost of their hardware, but also help businesses drastically improve in-person customer experiences.

Adyen logo (PRNewsfoto/Adyen)
Adyen logo (PRNewsfoto/Adyen)

Palisis, a provider of sales and operations solutions for tourism and transportation business, and Immfly, an in-flight digital services provider, are among Adyen's first merchants to roll out the terminals.

"Consumers increasingly want to pay for products, tickets, or their meal where they are, without standing in lines. Existing mobile POS solutions typically involve multiple pieces of hardware. Our all-in-one Android terminals combine the flexibility of the Android platform with the security of a PCI certified payment terminal. They support a vast array of use cases, and both Immfly and Palisis are great examples of how they bring increased mobility and functionality to our merchants and their staff," said Jan-Pieter Lips, Head of Unified Commerce at Adyen. "Convenience is key in providing the best customer experiences, and these terminals help merchants meet that standard. Additionally, the use of these devices allows the merchants we work with to run a lean operational set-up, foregoing the need to install separate systems to make it all work."

For more information on Adyen's POS offering, click here.

About Adyen
Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store channels. With offices across the world, Adyen serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Casper, Bonobos and L'Oréal. Adyen continuously improves and expands its product offering as part of its ordinary course of business. New products and features are announced via press releases and product updates on the company's website.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adyen-launches-android-pos-terminals-301454041.html

SOURCE Adyen Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Intel launches latest mobile laptop chips

    Gregory Bryant, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Intel’s Client Computing Group to discuss Intel's latest launches from CES.&nbsp;

  • Qualcomm’s CEO Sees Growing Opportunities in Cars, VR, PCs, and IoT

    Investors know that the company has a huge runway ahead of it, but there are emerging story lines that the market has yet to fully appreciate.

  • 2 No-Brainer Metaverse Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The metaverse is the buzzword of the moment in technology after Meta Platforms announced in October 2021 that it plans to bring this concept to life so that people can experience immersive content in three dimensions instead of simply looking at two-dimensional objects on a screen. From gaming and entertainment to work and education, the coming metaverse is expected to touch several verticals and blur the lines between real and virtual worlds. As a result, the metaverse is expected to create a massive revenue opportunity running into trillions of dollars, according to estimates from various analysts and investment firms.

  • Sony Explores Selling EVs, Joining Tech Rush Into Red-Hot Arena

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. is exploring the commercial launch of its own electric vehicle, joining tech rivals like Xiaomi and Foxconn in a rush into the red-hot industry.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are Being Hit by India Culture ShockSony Chief Execut

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Sector Takes Hit In Early 2022

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • CES 2022 is about to officially start — without tech’s biggest names

    Without most of its high-wattage stars and facing escalating criticism for its decision to press on despite a record surge in COVID cases, CES 2022 officially starts Wednesday.

  • Third-largest Whale Buys 456 BTC to Celebrate 13th Bitcoin Anniversary

    A Bitcoin whale has spent roughly $21 million to purchase 456 units of Bitcoin to commemorate the 13tg anniversary of the asset.

  • At CES, Chipmakers Show Off Plans to Go After Each Other’s Turf

    (Bloomberg) -- The biggest U.S. chipmakers, including Intel Corp., Nvidia Corp., Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Qualcomm Inc., are starting off 2022 by unveiling products that push further into each other’s main territories, signaling they’re girding for tough competition as semiconductor demand increases across industries.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus

  • Self-driving truck company TuSimple to use Nvidia chips for autonomous computing

    TuSimple Holdings Inc on Tuesday said it has partnered with Nvidia Corp to use the company's vehicle chips to design and build an advanced autonomous driving computer for its self-driving trucks. The computer, known as a domain controller in the automotive industry, will be specifically engineered for TuSimple's commercial self-driving trucks, and will power sensor perception and vehicle operation. Nvidia will provide artificial intelligence expertise and its Drive Orin hardware, a chip specifically designed for autonomous driving capabilities.

  • Sony Looks to Sell Its Own Electric Vehicles

    The maker of PlayStation videogame consoles said it plans to create a car unit and explore entering the EV market.

  • 2 Ways Roblox Can Grow in the Coming Years

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a leading online gaming platform, delivered a better-than-expected result for the quarter ended Sept. 31, 2021. Investors reacted positively to the announcement, sending Roblox's stock to a new high of $141.60. Founded in 2004, Roblox has more than 47.3 million daily active users (DAU), making it one of the most popular gaming platforms among the younger generation.

  • Google confirms it acquired cybersecurity specialist Siemplify, reportedly for $500M, to become part of Google Cloud's Chronicle

    Cybersecurity breaches are at a high watermark, and so any company serious about expanding its credibility and business in enterprise IT has to continue investing in tackling it. To that end, Google is kicking off the new year by stepping up its operations in cloud-based and enterprise security. Today the company confirmed that it has acquired Siemplify, an Israel-based cybersecurity startup that specializes in end-to-end security services for enterprises, typically referred to as security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) services.

  • Amazon Stocks Looks Attractive After a Wild Year for Tech. Here’s Why.

    Shares of Amazon lagged the rest of Big Tech in 2021. Now the stock may be the most appealing of the tech giants.

  • Your BlackBerry Dies Today: End of an Era for Iconic Handset

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackBerry devices running the original operating system and services will no longer be supported after Jan. 4, marking the end of an era for the storied device that catapulted work into the mobile era.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are Being Hi

  • Sony Unveils PlayStation VR2 Headset and New Immersive Horizon Game

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. announced an exclusive game for its next-generation virtual reality headset, dubbed PSVR2, charging up the platform’s appeal just as metaverse hype intensifies.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are Being Hit by India Culture ShockT

  • My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy for 2022 (and It's Not Even Close)

    For better or for worse, the 2021 chapter in all our investing journeys has come to a close. Looking ahead, many investors may feel uneasy about buying or even just holding high-priced stocks considering that the S&P 500 is hovering around an all-time high after nearly doubling in three years.

  • Why These 3 Cryptocurrencies Skyrocketed More Than 14% Today

    Today marks yet another impressive day for individual altcoins in the cryptocurrency market. Despite the crypto market being broadly down by approximately 0.3% at the time of writing, there are a few tokens that are absolutely exploding higher today. As of 9:45 a.m. ET, Internet Computer (CRYPTO: ICP), Near Protocol (CRYPTO: NEAR), and Fantom (CRYPTO: FTM) have rocketed 19.8%, 16.2%, and 14% higher, respectively.

  • Sony announces new electric-vehicle unit, rolls out prototype SUV at CES 2022

    Sony Group Corp. announced a new electric-vehicle unit, Sony Mobility Inc., and unveiled a prototype of its latest concept car on Tuesday night at CES 2022.

  • Terra (LUNA) Is The Only Leading Crypto With A Strong Upward Trend

    LUNA stays strong despite the broad pullback in crypto markets.

  • Better 5G Stock: Qualcomm vs. Nokia

    Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) and Nokia (NYSE: NOK) are very different companies, but they'll both profit from the long-term growth of the 5G market, which could expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 30% through 2026, according to Research and Markets. Qualcomm is one of the world's largest mobile chipmakers. Nokia is one of the world's largest suppliers of telecommunications equipment.