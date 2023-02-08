U.S. markets open in 4 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,161.50
    -14.25 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,128.00
    -78.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,732.50
    -44.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,969.10
    -10.20 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.25
    +1.11 (+1.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,894.20
    +9.40 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    +0.29 (+1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0749
    +0.0018 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.89
    -0.54 (-2.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2090
    +0.0038 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8850
    -0.1870 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,186.80
    +142.16 (+0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    534.60
    +8.64 (+1.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,923.52
    +58.81 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,606.46
    -79.01 (-0.29%)
     

Adyen Plunges 15% After Margin Miss Amid Continued Hiring Push

Sarah Jacob and April Roach
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Adyen NV plunged as much as 15% after it reported second-half earnings that missed estimates, weighed down by a hiring push that contrasts with mounting job cuts across the tech industry.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The company’s margin on earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization — a measure of profitability — was 52% for the six months ended December 2022. That compares with an average estimate of 59.7% in a Bloomberg survey of analysts.

The Amsterdam-headquartered fintech firm, which processes transactions for companies such as Uber Technologies Inc. and H&M, said it’s in a high-growth stage, pushing ahead on investments even as rivals work to rein in costs. It reaffirmed its financial objectives on Wednesday, with the long-term outlook for Ebitda margins at levels above 65%.

The shares were down 14.9% at 1,299.8 euros apiece as of 9:13 a.m. local time, the biggest drop since 2018.

Read More: Adyen’s 65% Ebitda Margin Promise More Distant After Miss: React

Adyen’s net revenue rose 30% to €722 million in the second half of last year, compared with an estimate of €725 million in a Bloomberg survey. Processed volume for the period increased by 41%.

Adyen’s larger peer PayPal Holdings Inc said last week that it will cut 2,000 employees. By contrast, the Dutch fintech firm had ruled out headcount reductions in November, adding that its recruitment strategy was not led by short-term trends such as pandemic-related e-commerce or in-store volume fluctuations.

No Slowdown

In a letter referencing job cuts across the wider tech industry, Van der Does had said Adyen would expand staff by a similar number in the new year as it did in 2022.

Adyen’s management explained that they have been investing heavily for the long-term growth of the business, but refused to quantify the cost impact, Citi said in a research note. “The lack of absolute guidance has led to the market being correct on direction but wrong on magnitude of profit pressure,” analyst Andrew Gardiner said.

The company also reshuffled its top ranks naming Chief Financial Officer Ingo Jeroen Uytdehaage to a newly created position of co-CEO as co-founder Pieter van der Does seeks the flexibility to focus on his health. It said Ethan Tandowsky will transition into the CFO position while Kamran Zaki steps down as chief operating officer.

“What I learned is that, should it be needed in the future, it’s important to be able to spend time on my health,” Van der Does said in a statement on Wednesday. “With Ingo as co-CEO, I can do that while Adyen stays its course.”

--With assistance from Henry Ren.

(Adds share move)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Liquor Maker Guotai Weighing $500 Million Hong Kong IPO, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Guizhou Guotai Liquor Group Co., a Chinese white liquor brand, is considering a Hong Kong initial public offering that could raise more than $500 million, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Markets Take HeedWall Street Goes

  • Tencent Plans ‘Valorant’ League as Gaming Crackdown Eases

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. is planning to launch a Valorant esports league when the hit shooter title debuts in China this year, one of the strongest signs yet that the country’s internet giants are getting back to business after a two-year industry crackdown.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Further R

  • McCarthy asks GOP House members to behave during State of the Union

    McCarthy asks GOP House members to behave during State of the Union

  • TotalEnergies Hikes Dividend, Buybacks on Record 2022 Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- TotalEnergies SE raised its dividend and will buy back a further $2 billion of shares after surging oil and gas prices lifted 2022 profit to a record $36.2 billion.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Markets Take HeedWall Street Goes Risk-On Without Powell’s Pushback: M

  • Maersk warns lower container volumes to hit 2023 profits

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk warned on Wednesday lower container volumes and freight rates would drive a four-fold plunge in profits this year, even as it reported record earnings for 2022. The Copenhagen-based company, which transports goods for retailers and consumer companies such as Walmart, Nike and Unilever, raised its profit forecast twice last year as a surge in consumer demand and pandemic-related logjams at ports boosted freight rates. But freight rates have since tumbled as recession looms and pandemic-fuelled import bubbles deflate in the United States and other major consuming countries.

  • Why Biden’s 4% buyback tax could boost stock prices and dividends

    The Biden administration’s new stock buyback tax will have little impact on the overall stock market. This tax has set off alarm bells in some corners of Wall Street, on the theory that buybacks were one of the biggest props supporting the past decade’s bull market — and anything weakening that prop could lead to much lower prices. One reason is that the new excise tax — whether 1% or 4% — is applied to net buybacks — repurchases in excess of how many shares the corporation may have issued.

  • BlackRock Bets Big on These 2 High-Quality and Profitable Stocks

    We’ve seen the markets take a breather recently and that is hardly surprising considering the year-to-date rally. Stocks charged out the gate in 2023 as if in a hurry to consign 2022’s annus horribilis to the history bins. Observing the sharp and abrupt shift in sentiment, BlackRock's bond chief Rick Rieder has called the surge "extraordinary." However, Rieder, who handles around $2.4 trillion in assets, is not quite ready to get the bull outfit on just yet. Given the widespread compression in p

  • BP hikes dividend, Apollo in talks for Credit Suisse unit, SoftBank battles slumping valuations

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down notable business headlines, which include BP posting record profits and slowing its shift away from oil, Apollo Global Management exploring a stake in a Credit Suisse unit, and SoftBank's vision fund battling hit by a tech slump. (Apollo Global Management is Yahoo Finance's parent company.)

  • Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN)Q4 2022 Earnings CallFeb 07, 2023, 5:00 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGreetings, and welcome to the Lumen Technologies fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call.

  • Why C3.ai Stock Just Crashed 10%

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has had an amazing run this year. Inspired by the wildfire popularity of ChatGPT, and investor dreams of AI-fueled riches, shares of the artificial intelligence stock were up nearly 150% since the start of this year -- until all of a sudden, C3.ai stock turned tail this morning and retreated.

  • Barclays Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 9.5% Yield

    Stocks have started 2023 with a 7% gain on the S&P 500, and 13.5% gain on the NASDAQ. It’s a solid performance to start the year, but will it last? According to Emmanuel Cau, the head of European equity strategy at Barclays, we might not be fully out of the woods yet. "Despite a still sticky labor market, softening US data (ISM down further below 50, weaker housing data) seem to matter for central banks' reaction function, which now appears more balanced between fighting inflation and preserving

  • Analysis-Rebounding yields could scuttle U.S. stock rally as Powell stays firm on rates

    The fate of an early year rally in stocks may depend on whether equities can withstand a recent rise in U.S. Treasury yields, as investors increasingly come around to the Federal Reserve’s higher-for-longer mantra on interest rates. Comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday did little to dissuade markets from the notion that the central bank will raise rates higher than investors had previously priced in and keep them elevated for longer, as he said rates may need to move higher than expected if economic strength threatens the Fed's progress in lowering inflation.

  • Is Apple (AAPL) a Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Distillate Capital, an investment management firm, released its fourth quarter 2022 investor letter, a copy of the same can be downloaded here. At the end of the fourth quarter, Distillate’s U.S. FSV strategy declined 10.58% on a total return basis net of fees compared to a decline of 18.11% for the S&P 500 benchmark. Better relative […]

  • The stock market is a ‘drunken psycho.’ Why this hedge-fund manager is shorting some of the market’s biggest stocks.

    Our call of the day from the president of Seabreeze Partners Management's Doug Kass, says beware of this market that has the quants at the wheel.

  • Dow snaps 3-day losing streak after Fed chief Powell says the peak policy interest rate may be higher

    U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday after a volatile session in the wake of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments that inflation will decline significantly in 2023 but more interest-rate hikes will be necessary.

  • World's Largest Hedge Fund Founder Ray Dalio Says Cash Is "In Jeopardy" but Sees an Unexpected Solution

    Inflation has been a massive issue for nearly every major country for the past year or so. Consumers and corporations alike have felt the pain, with the previous four quarters of earnings proving to be relatively lackluster. While inflation is slowly declining, it has caused the debt of the U.S. and other countries to soar. Between strong inflation and the massive debt burden, the founder of the world's largest hedge fund is sounding the alarm. Bridgewater Associates Founder Ray Dalio has grown

  • PayPal Q4 Preview: Can Shares Remain Strong?

    PayPal shares have started 2023 off on the right foot, up more than 10% year-to-date. Can a strong earnings release provide more fuel?

  • The Ultimate Warren Buffett Stock Is Near A Buy Point, But Should You Buy It?

    Berkshire Hathaway is the ultimate Warren Buffett stock. It is near an entry but is it a good buy? Here's what earnings and charts show for Berkshire stock.

  • Enphase Energy (ENPH) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    Enphase Energy (ENPH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 18.90% and 2.93%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 15 Worst Stock Picks of Cathie Wood in 2022

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 15 worst stock picks of Cathie Wood in 2022. For her top five worst stock picks, head on over to 5 Worst Stock Picks of Cathie Wood in 2022. Cathie Wood is one of the more popular hedge fund investors when it comes to the […]