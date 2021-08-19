U.S. markets open in 7 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,384.00
    -10.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,809.00
    -78.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,818.25
    -31.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,141.40
    -13.60 (-0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.27
    -1.19 (-1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.40
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.23
    -0.19 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1677
    -0.0044 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.57
    +3.66 (+20.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3709
    -0.0038 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1210
    +0.3610 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,392.73
    -982.84 (-2.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,114.73
    -13.95 (-1.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.32
    -11.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,344.09
    -241.82 (-0.88%)
     

Adyen publishes H1 2021 financial results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 19, 2021 /CNW/ -- Adyen's (AMS:ADYEN) results reflect strong profitable growth during a half year wherein longer-term trends (e.g. the digitization of commerce, the shift from cash to cashless) further accelerated and were ingrained in shopper behavior globally.

Adyen logo (PRNewsfoto/Adyen)
Adyen logo (PRNewsfoto/Adyen)

Summary H1 2021

  • Processed volume was €216.0 billion, up 67% year-on-year

  • Net revenue was €445.0 million, up 46%* year-on-year

  • EBITDA of €272.7 million, up 65%* year-on-year

  • EBITDA margin was 61% as a result of strong net revenue growth paired with the operational scalability of the Adyen platform

  • Free cash flow conversion ratio was 90%, with CapEx at 5% of net revenue

Shareholder letter & financial results
You can find our full H1 2021 financial results and accompanying shareholder letter here.

Earnings webcast
Today, at 3 PM CEST, Pieter van der Does (CEO) and Ingo Uytdehaage (CFO) will host our H1 2021 earnings videoconference. You can access the live webcast here. On this same webpage, a recording will be made available shortly following the conference.

This press release contains information that qualifies, or may qualify, as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

About Adyen
Adyen is the payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store channels. With offices across the world, Adyen serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Casper, Bonobos and L'Oréal.

Important Regulatory Notice

This announcement is not for publication, distribution or release, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States of America and the District of Columbia), Canada, South Africa, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction where such an announcement would be unlawful. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Adyen's securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration thereunder or pursuant to an available exemption therefrom. Neither this document nor the information contained herein constitutes or forms part of an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States.

This announcement is not an offer of securities or investments for sale nor a solicitation of an offer to buy securities or investments in any jurisdiction, including the United States, Canada, South Africa, Australia or Japan. Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. No action has been taken that would permit an offering of securities or possession or distribution of this announcement in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be full or complete. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy or completeness. This announcement does not purport to identify or suggest the risks (direct or indirect) which may be associated with an investment in Adyen securities. Any investment decision in connection with Adyen securities must be made solely on the basis of all publicly available information relating to such Adyen securities.

This communication may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons receiving this communication should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction and must not under any circumstances forward this communication to any other person. Failure to comply with such restrictions may violate securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Unsponsored ADRs: As of October 10, 2008, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) published revisions to Exchange Act Rule 12g3-2(b) which permits depository institutions to establish unsponsored ADR programs without the participation of a non-US issuer. Adyen NV does not consent to the establishment of any unsponsored ADR program, and further does not authorize, endorse, support or encourage the creation of any such unsponsored ADR program in respect of its securities. Adyen NV will not actively, directly or indirectly participate in the creation of any unsponsored ADR program. Adyen NV specifically disclaims any liability whatsoever arising out of or in connection with any unsponsored ADR program. Adyen NV does not represent to any depository institution or any other person, nor should any depository institution or any person rely on a belief that the website of Adyen NV includes all published information in English or that Adyen NV otherwise satisfies the exemption criteria set forth in Exchange Act Rule 12g3-2(b).




* As disclosed in our 2020 annual and H2 2020 interim condensed consolidated financial statements, comparative figures have been adjusted since prior publications. Please refer to our H1 2021 Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for further detail.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adyen-publishes-h1-2021-financial-results-301358478.html

SOURCE Adyen Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/19/c0841.html

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia Q2 revenue jumps 68% on strength of gaming and data center businesses

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Nvidia's Q2 earnings report.

  • Alibaba Sinks to Record Low as China Plans Further Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares slumped as much as 4.3% to a record low in Hong Kong on Thursday, extending a selloff in Chinese technology giants after Beijing hit the industry with a fresh round of regulations.Shares dropped after China said it is studying separate proposals to further ensure the rights of drivers who work for online companies and to step up oversight of the live streaming industry. Sentiment for China’s largest advertising platform also soured after peer Tenc

  • Robinhood announces Q2 earnings, boom in crypto trading

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down Robinhood's first earnings report since going public.&nbsp;

  • Afghanistan has 22 tons of gold in a New York vault. The Taliban can’t touch it.

    The Biden administration has frozen the Afghanistan government's holdings in US banks, preventing the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars—including $1.25 in gold bullion in a New York bank vault.

  • Cisco Earnings Matched Expectations. Why the Stock Is Falling.

    Shares of Cisco Systems fell in late trading Wednesday after reporting July quarter results and fiscal year 2022 guidance that largely matched expectations. For the quarter, Cisco (ticker: CSCO) posted revenue of $13.12 billion, up 8% from a year ago and at the high end of the company’s forecast range of 6% to 8% growth. Non-GAAP profit were 84 cents a share, toward the high end of the company’s guidance range of 81 to 85 cents a share.

  • Nvidia Stock Is Surging after Strong Earnings. Here’s What to Know.

    Shares of graphics-chips maker Nvidia are rising in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings. Games and data-center revenue set records.

  • Retail shareholders ask questions on Robinhood call

    Robinhood's (HOOD) earnings call included a series of previously submitted shareholder questions ranging “Will Hood pay out a dividend in the future?” to “Is Robinhood getting a crypto wallet?"

  • Key Palantir Levels To Watch As It Looks Like Its Breaking Out

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) shares are trading higher Wednesday after Investor’s Business Daily reported the stock as a new long idea. The company has traded along an uptrend for the past few weeks and now looks to be breaking out of a pattern. Palantir Technologies was up 5.47% at $25.28 at market close Wednesday. See Also: What's Going On With Palantir's Stock Today? Palantir Technologies Daily Chart Analysis The stock looks to be breaking out of what technical traders call an asce

  • Palantir Buys Gold Bars as Hedge Against ‘Black Swan Event’

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. said it’s preparing for another “black swan event” by stockpiling gold bars.The company spent $50.7 million this month on gold, part of an unusual investment strategy that also includes startups, blank-check companies and possibly Bitcoin.Palantir had previously said it would accept Bitcoin as a form of payment. A spokeswoman for Palantir said no one has yet done so.Embracing nontraditional currencies “reflects more of a worldview,” Shyam Sankar, the chi

  • China Dip Buyers Finally Reach ‘Breaking Point’ After 56% Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- After several crushing months, dip-buyers are finally starting to abandon Chinese tech stocks.The $4.9 billion KraneShares CSI China Internet Fund (ticker KWEB) has posted two straight days of outflows, putting the exchange-traded fund on track to break its five-week streak of inflows, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s as losses approach 60% from its mid-February high, with China’s wide-ranging regulatory crackdown battering fund mainstays from Tencent Holdings Ltd.

  • Time to Take Profits in Amazon.com (AMZN)?

    Nelson Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the letter, the fund discussed their economic overview, their asset transactions, tax updates, featured equity, and a special topic about the housing bubble. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to […]

  • Here’s what Vanguard found to be the most potent inflation-fighting asset class

    Quantitative analyst at index fund manager Vanguard found the most potent inflation-fighting asset classes.

  • Market Recap: Wednesday, August 18

    Stocks sank on Wednesday Wednesday, with investors digesting Federal Reserve meeting minutes that signaled officials were increasing discussions over the start of tapering their asset purchase program. Eric Lynch, managing director of Scharf Investments and Rebecca Felton, RiverFront Investment Group joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.&nbsp;

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 20 Years of Dividend Increases

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 20 years of dividend increases. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 20 Years of Dividend Increases. Typical dividend stocks are known to be some of the most […]

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Alibaba, PayPal Among 11 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins PayPal, BABA stock this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Where Will Palantir Be in 5 Years?

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) is a divisive stock. The bulls believe the data mining firm will continue to expand across the government and commercial sectors, while the bears believe it's too dependent on government contracts, its commercial business faces too many competitors, and its stock is too expensive. Palantir's volatility reflects that battle.

  • Pfizer Ousts Moderna as Day Traders’ Favorite Vaccine Maker

    (Bloomberg) -- Move over Moderna Inc., Pfizer Inc. is the new day traders’ favorite Covid-19 vaccine stock. Pfizer climbed about 9% in the the four trading days through Tuesday, with retail traders snapping up about $63 million of the shares on Tuesday alone, according to data from Vanda Research. The day-trading crowd sold off more positions than they bought in Moderna and BioNTech.It marks a sharp change in fortunes. Both Moderna and BioNTech have amassed triple digit gains this year, a rally

  • If You Invested $1,000 In Johnson & Johnson Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Investors who have owned stocks in the last year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return over the last 12 months is 34.3%. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way. Johnson & Johnson’s Difficult Road: One company that has been a disappointing investment in the last year has been pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). Johnson & Johnson investors have likely been extremely disappointe

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drift lower after Fed minutes highlight taper talk

    Stock futures opened slightly lower Wednesday evening after a selloff during the regular trading day, driven by jitters over a potential shift in monetary policy that might remove some of the stimulus underpinning equity markets.

  • 15 Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best penny stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now. Retail investors who do not have the billions of dollars that institutional investors have access to often look towards penny […]