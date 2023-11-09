Adyen Surges as New Targets Ease Investor Concerns

(Bloomberg) -- Adyen NV shares surged after the Dutch payments processor provided a more moderate set of growth targets for the next three years, as it seeks to regain investor confidence after a recent sales slowdown triggered a selloff.

The company now targets growth in the low- to high-20 percent range, according to a statement released after European market hours on Wednesday. That compares to a previous medium-term forecast, which called for annual increases between the mid-20s and low-30s.

The firm’s shares jumped as much as 37% in Amsterdam, the most since 2018.

While Adyen said its “substantial long-term opportunity remains unchanged,” it wanted to specify its expectations for the coming three years. Revising forecast with a third-quarter update is a departure from its customary half-yearly reports and reflects pressure to provide greater clarity on its growth trajectory.

It comes after Adyen had shocked the market in August by disclosing its slowest net revenue increase since listing in 2018. Its shares plunged 39% that day, and the shaken confidence had erased €24.1 billion ($25.8 billion) of its market value since then.

Listening to investor feedback, “we understand that more updates about how the business is developing along the way would helpful,” Adyen Chief Financial Officer Ethan Tandowsky said at the company’s investor day in San Francisco. “We plan to share quarterly updates in the year ahead at least,” he said.

Adyen, which competes with the likes of Stripe Inc. and PayPal Holdings Inc.-owned Braintree, had attributed the sales slowdown in the first half of the year to increasing price competition in North America, its second-largest market. It had said customers there had tightened purse strings and shifted some volumes to cheaper rivals.

