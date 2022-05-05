adyn Wins 2022 MedTech Breakthrough Award for Best Personal Genome Testing Service

Adyn, Inc.

SEATTLE, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- adyn , the creator of the first test designed to prevent birth control side effects, announced today that the company has been selected as the winner of the “Best Personal Genome Testing Service” award in the sixth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program. MedTech Breakthrough is an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the ‘breakthrough’ companies, people, platforms and products in today’s health, fitness and medical technology industries.



adyn’s precision medicine platform introduces a new standard of care in today’s $1.2T women’s health market. adyn’s novel approach creates a unique biobank that fuels the research and development of personalized treatment and diagnostics. These data points allow adyn to improve the specificity of its flagship product, The Birth Control Test , the first test designed to prevent birth control side effects. adyn combines hormone measurements with genetic analysis to generate medically actionable insights for each individual.

“Finding the right birth control is a painful process of trial-and-error for millions of women, and until now, there was no intelligent way to pick between hundreds of prescription birth control options. The status quo left healthcare providers and patients relying on very little guidance,” said Dr. Elizabeth Ruzzo, Founder and CEO of adyn. “Our approach integrates genetic, hormone, and health data to provide personalized recommendations for each customer and creates a rich dataset about birth control side effects, unlike any that currently exists. We are honored to receive the 2022 MedTech Breakthrough Award in recognition of our innovation for personal genome testing.”

This year’s MedTech Breakthrough Awards program received nearly 4,000 award nominations comprised of digital health and medical technology companies from all over the world. Other companies recognized as winners in this year’s program include Teladoc, Boston Scientific, Sleep Number, ResMed, Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet, SmileDirect, Honeywell, Elsevier and an impressive list of top companies and startups in the larger digital health industry. The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the creativity, innovation, hard work and success of digital health and medical technology companies, services and products around the globe.

About adyn

adyn is a precision medicine company that combines hormone measurements with genetic analysis to generate medically actionable insights for every individual. The company has solved a pain point overlooked since the 1960s — finding birth control without harmful side effects. adyn’s precision medicine platform integrates accessible genetic and endocrine testing with virtual care and mail-order delivery of prescription pharmaceuticals, creating a new standard of care in the $1.2T women’s health market. This novel precision medicine approach has network effects for R&D. Led by a female Ph.D. in genetics and genomics, adyn seeks to advance equity in biomedical research to make scientific discovery more inclusive for all. Learn more at https://adyn.com .

