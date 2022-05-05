U.S. markets close in 2 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,160.99
    -139.18 (-3.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,095.75
    -965.31 (-2.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,362.85
    -602.01 (-4.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,869.83
    -80.09 (-4.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.62
    -0.19 (-0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,875.00
    +6.20 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    +0.02 (+0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0516
    -0.0110 (-1.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1020
    +0.1850 (+6.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2342
    -0.0293 (-2.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.4540
    +1.2800 (+0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,981.40
    -1,947.32 (-5.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    857.99
    -63.13 (-6.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,503.27
    +9.82 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

adyn Wins 2022 MedTech Breakthrough Award for Best Personal Genome Testing Service

Adyn, Inc.
·2 min read
Adyn, Inc.
Adyn, Inc.

SEATTLE, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- adyn, the creator of the first test designed to prevent birth control side effects, announced today that the company has been selected as the winner of the “Best Personal Genome Testing Service” award in the sixth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program. MedTech Breakthrough is an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the ‘breakthrough’ companies, people, platforms and products in today’s health, fitness and medical technology industries.

adyn’s precision medicine platform introduces a new standard of care in today’s $1.2T women’s health market. adyn’s novel approach creates a unique biobank that fuels the research and development of personalized treatment and diagnostics. These data points allow adyn to improve the specificity of its flagship product, The Birth Control Test, the first test designed to prevent birth control side effects. adyn combines hormone measurements with genetic analysis to generate medically actionable insights for each individual.

“Finding the right birth control is a painful process of trial-and-error for millions of women, and until now, there was no intelligent way to pick between hundreds of prescription birth control options. The status quo left healthcare providers and patients relying on very little guidance,” said Dr. Elizabeth Ruzzo, Founder and CEO of adyn. “Our approach integrates genetic, hormone, and health data to provide personalized recommendations for each customer and creates a rich dataset about birth control side effects, unlike any that currently exists. We are honored to receive the 2022 MedTech Breakthrough Award in recognition of our innovation for personal genome testing.”

This year’s MedTech Breakthrough Awards program received nearly 4,000 award nominations comprised of digital health and medical technology companies from all over the world. Other companies recognized as winners in this year’s program include Teladoc, Boston Scientific, Sleep Number, ResMed, Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet, SmileDirect, Honeywell, Elsevier and an impressive list of top companies and startups in the larger digital health industry. The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the creativity, innovation, hard work and success of digital health and medical technology companies, services and products around the globe.

About adyn
adyn is a precision medicine company that combines hormone measurements with genetic analysis to generate medically actionable insights for every individual. The company has solved a pain point overlooked since the 1960s — finding birth control without harmful side effects. adyn’s precision medicine platform integrates accessible genetic and endocrine testing with virtual care and mail-order delivery of prescription pharmaceuticals, creating a new standard of care in the $1.2T women’s health market. This novel precision medicine approach has network effects for R&D. Led by a female Ph.D. in genetics and genomics, adyn seeks to advance equity in biomedical research to make scientific discovery more inclusive for all. Learn more at https://adyn.com.

Media Contact:
Gina Rezendes
Big Swing Communications (for adyn)
617-640-9278
gina@big-swing.com


Recommended Stories

  • Moderna prepares to sell COVID-19 vaccine privately as US delays booster call

    Moderna awaits Congress's decision on funding boosters as well as the FDA's decision on which booster to produce, putting it in uncertain territory for 2022.

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Can Deliver Over 200% Gains, Says Canaccord

    Investors are constantly looking for stocks that will yield massive returns. That being said, finding these stocks can seem like an overwhelming task. Not to mention it can be expensive. Some of the most well-known names like Amazon and Alphabet can put you out thousands of dollars for just a single share. However, snapping up stocks with strong long-term growth prospects doesn’t have to cost you your entire savings. Defined these days as stocks priced under $5 per share, the penny stocks offer

  • Price revealed for Nicklaus Children’s sale of Miami-Dade hospital

    A deed recently filed in Miami-Dade County records has revealed how much money Nicklaus Children’s Health System obtained for selling the shuttered Miami Medical Center campus. The Miami-based nonprofit announced on April 26 that it sold Miami Medical Center to Dallas-based Steward Health Care, but didn’t disclose the price.

  • This Stock Is Trouncing the Market in 2022 -- and Its Prospects Just Got Even Better

    Most stocks have fallen, with the S&P 500 index in correction territory and the Nasdaq Composite index in bear territory again. In 2012, Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) became the first company to win U.S. approval of a drug that treated the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis (CF). Vertex has achieved remarkable success in the subsequent years with a virtual monopoly in the CF market.

  • Argenx Stock Climbs as Sales of New Drug Blow Past Expectations

    The Food and Drug Administration approved Vygard in December to treat people with the neuromuscular disease generalized myasthenia gravis.

  • Beset by challenges with its Alzheimer’s drug, Biogen pivots

    The company plans to let go of its CEO and scrap commercial plans for its controversial Alzheimer’s disease drug.

  • This Analyst Says to Be Positive About Novavax’s Covid Vaccine Chances

    Like Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA), Novavax (NVAX) has Covid-19 vaccine. Unlike Pfizer or Moderna, Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine hasn't yet been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) -- not even for restricted "Emergency Use Authorization," or EUA. But it soon might. On Friday last week, the FDA announced that on June 7 it will convene an advisory committee to review Novavax's application for its NVX-CoV2373 vaccine for potential EUA. A positive outcome isn't certain, and even i

  • United Therapeutics reports 'best quarter' to date. Here’s what comes next.

    United Therapeutics Inc. opened 2022 with a big splash in the organ transplantation arena, but it’s not the only reason Chairperson and CEO Martine Rothblatt called the first few months “the best quarter we have ever reported” for the business.

  • Boosters Won't Protect You Against Omicron If You've Done This, Study Finds

    The original Omicron variant took hold of the U.S. this past winter, sending COVID infections skyrocketing to record heights not seen before in the pandemic. And despite cases having fallen off significantly in February and March, a new subvariant of Omicron has pushed things back to a precarious place once more. According to the latest data from the Centers for the Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), coronavirus cases have increased by more than 25 percent in the last week alone, with nearly

  • Senator brings up family's abortion story, as future of Roe v. Wade in jeopardy

    Sen. Gary Peters was one of the first sitting U.S. senators to share a personal family abortion story and, with the future of Roe v. Wade in doubt, he told his story to ABC News Live to underscore how devastating the loss of legal abortion will be for the country. In the late 1980s, Peters' first wife, Heidi, had to undergo an abortion procedure after her water broke during her second trimester. Peters warned that if Roe v. Wade is overturned, following reports on a leaked Supreme Court draft ruling, it will have a devastating effect on women and families who go through similar life-and-death situations.

  • Omicron Subvariant BA.2.12.1 Likely To Become Dominant U.S. COVID Strain

    The highly contagious coronavirus variant made up 36.5% of total U.S. cases last week, up from 26.6% the week before.

  • Small-Cap Health-Care Stocks: What's on Bank of America List?

    The small-cap-health-care sector has struggled the past year. But now Bank of America says things are looking up and it has stock ideas.

  • IVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Representing IVERIC bio today are Mr. Glenn Sblendorio, chief executive officer; Dr. Pravin Dugel, president; Keith Westby, chief operating officer; Dave Carroll, chief financial officer; Dr. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent our views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date.

  • CIBC enhances health and wellbeing benefits for employees

    CIBC today announced it has enhanced health and wellbeing benefits for its employees, including increased income replacement benefits during child care leave, mental health services, gender affirmation care, fertility treatments and access to registered dieticians. These enhancements will enable CIBC's employees to achieve their personal ambitions at every stage of their life journey.

  • Mother Issues Warning After 19-Year-Old Son Dies From Fentanyl-Laced Xanax Bought On Social Media

    CBS4's Ted Scouten reports on a South Florida mother who is issuing a warning in hopes of saving others after losing her son to a Fentanyl-laced drug overdose.

  • Once conflicted, Biden embraces role as abortion defender

    Soon after being elected to the U.S. Senate, Joe Biden was pulled aside by a Democratic colleague who wanted to know how he was going to vote on abortion. Biden explained that while he was personally opposed to abortion and would resist federal funding for the procedure, he didn’t want to impose his view on others by overturning Roe v. Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion nationwide. “That’s a tough position, kid,” said Sen. Abraham Ribicoff of Connecticut.

  • Bacteria-Slaying Virus Used to Treat Drug-Resistant Disease in Immunocompromised Patient

    KATERYNA KON/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARYThe apex predator of the microbial world is a type of virus called bacteriophages. It hunts down and kills bacteria by hijacking the microorganism’s reproductive machinery and tearing it apart. Because of this, scientists have commandeered these microscopic killers to fight on the frontlines of a growing threat: antibiotic resistance, or when bacteria find ways to overcome the drugs meant to stop them.A 2019 global survey found more people died from antibiotic r

  • Abortion has been common in the US since the 18th century -- and debate over it started soon after

    At New York City's Rockefeller Center, activists hold a series of signs that read 'Legalize Abortion' in March, 1968. Bev Grant/Getty ImagesState-by-state battles are heating up in the wake of news that the U.S. Supreme Court appears poised to overrule landmark rulings - Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey - and remove constitutional protection for the right to get an abortion. Now, pro- and anti-abortion advocates are gearing up for a new phase of the abortion conflict. While many peopl

  • What Therapists Personally Do When They Feel Powerless

    So many events in the world feel out of our control right now. Here's how the pros cope.

  • Could These Eye Drops Make Bifocals a Thing of the Past?

    Juan Pinalez via Wikimedia CommonsWhen people get into their 40s and beyond, their close-up vision starts to worsen. For many people, cranking up the font size on a phone or maxing out the brightness on a computer is the only way to be able to read some text.This condition is known as presbyopia, and it affects around 128 million people in the U.S. and more than a billion people worldwide.In late 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a new eye drop medication to treat presbyopia.