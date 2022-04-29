U.S. markets open in 1 hour 32 minutes

Adyton Resources Announces Filing of Financial Statements and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2021

Adyton Resources Corporation
BRISBANE, Australia, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adyton Resources Corporation (TSX Venture: ADY) announces that it has filed its financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and accompanying Management Discussion and Analysis on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION

Tim Crossley, Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact:

Tim Crossley, Chief Executive Officer
E‐mail: tcrossley@adtyonresources.com
Phone: +61 7 3854 2389

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

ABOUT ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION

Adyton Resources Corporation is focused on the development of gold and copper resources in world class mineral jurisdictions. It currently has a portfolio of highly prospective mineral exploration projects in Papua New Guinea on which it is exploring for copper and gold. The Company’s mineral exploration projects are located on the Pacific Ring of Fire which hosts several world class copper and gold deposits.

The table below summarises the current mineral resources for the Fergusson Island and Feni Island Projects:

Project

Indicated

Inferred

Au

Tonnes

Au

Au

Tonnes

Au

(g/t)

(million)

(koz)

(g/t)

(million)

(koz)

Fergusson Island - Gameta Project

1.33

4.0

173

1.01

10.5

340

Fergusson Island - Wapolu Project

-

-

-

1.06

5.8

200

Fergusson Island total

1.33

4.0

173

1.02

16.3

540

Feni Island

-

-

-

0.75

60.4

1,460

Total

1.33

4.0

173

0.81

76.7

2,000


Gameta, Wapolu and Feni combined Adyton group resources at 0.5g/t gold cut-off1

For more information about Adyton and its projects, visit www.adytonresources.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7e5f9254-d54f-4030-816f-0dcc24a95301

_____________________________

1 See the NI 43-101 technical report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feni Gold-Copper Property, New Ireland ‎Province, Papua New Guinea” (the “Feni Technical Report”) and the “NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Fergusson Gold Property, Milne Bay ‎Province, Papua New Guinea” each dated October 14, 2021 and prepared for Adyton Resources Corporation by Mark Berry (MAIG), Simon ‎Tear (MIGI PGeo), Matthew White (MAIG) and Andy Thomas (MAIG), each an independent mining consultant ‎and “qualified person” as defined in NI 43-101, available under Adyton’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.


