AECOM, Alectra Energy Solutions, and Enwave to execute greenhouse gas reduction program for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority

·6 min read

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - AECOM, Alectra Energy Solutions (Alectra), and Enwave Energy Corporation today announced they have been selected by the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) to deliver an innovative and holistic solution to help achieve its decarbonization objectives. In this role, the firms will support the GTAA's ambitious program to reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions by planning, designing, and delivering an optimized and comprehensive approach aimed at achieving the GTAA's facility decarbonization goals across three areas – lighting systems, clean heat energy services at its central utility plant, and deployment of on-site solar photovoltaic and electric vehicle charging at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

"The GTAA has a long history of employing innovative infrastructure updates aimed at conserving energy, maintaining state of the art facilities, and acting as good stewards of the environment. This is a commitment we share, as demonstrated in the continued advancement of our Sustainable Legacies strategy," said Marc Devlin, chief executive of AECOM's Canada region. "We're excited to align our forward-thinking companies and world-class technical expertise with Canada's largest airport facility to implement the cutting-edge solutions that will help evolve and adapt the sustainable future of the aviation industry."

AECOM, Alectra, and Enwave are industry leaders with a history of successful collaboration. The initial phase of the project has commenced, with the team employing a unique energy master planning and financing approach focused on understanding the technical, financial, and greenhouse gas impacts for numerous facilities across the three scope areas. Through this approach, the GTAA will be presented with three prioritized scenarios which will be further assessed and analyzed to arrive at a preferred option, which will then be scoped for the next phase of development.

"Strategic initiatives like this with key customers like the GTAA demonstrates Alectra Energy Solutions' commitment to working closely with customers and partners alike," said John Matovich, executive vice president, Energy Solutions and Growth at Alectra. "As one of the first energy distribution companies in Ontario to commit to a target and timeline for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, Alectra fully understands the need to have a variety of players actively engaged to help customers reduce their carbon footprint and become more sustainable. We take great pride in building these relationships and collaborating to achieve our collective goals."

"We seek to partner with companies who have ambitious decarbonization goals and a proven track record of best-in-class operations in their respective industries," stated Carlyle Coutinho, chief executive officer of Enwave. "The opportunity we have here with the GTAA, Alectra, and AECOM holds true to this aspiration and presents a unique chance to collaborate and share innovative and scalable commercial models that will continue to elevate the GTAA within the aviation industry while leading the way to a more sustainable future for our community."

"We're looking forward to working with this group of companies in this unique partnership as a way to help advance our emissions reductions," said Todd Ernst, Director, Aviation Infrastructure, Energy and Environment for the GTAA. "Toronto Pearson is already an industry leader when it comes to sustainability and we believe that by having the expertise of AECOM, Alectra and Enwave on our side, we'll be able to continue making gains towards our energy and GHG emission goals."

Advancing greenhouse gas emission reductions and reducing energy consumption are key to achieving the GTAA's targeted Carbon Neutrality and Emissions Action Plan and Strategic Energy Master Plans, which outline its objective of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. These goals, which align with Canada's national commitments as part of the Paris Climate Accord, demonstrate the GTAA's industry leadership in decarbonization on the national and international stage. The program incorporates alternative financing models to leverage the GTAA's existing operating budget and utilize dollars saved from reduced energy use or monetization of reduced greenhouse gas emissions.

About AECOM 

AECOM is the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy, and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical expertise and innovation, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $13.3 billion in fiscal year 2021. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.

About Alectra

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions. Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow's energy future.

About Enwave

Enwave is one of the largest commercial operators of community-based thermal energy systems in North America. We develop reliable, commercial, and sustainable energy solutions at scale tailored to the unique needs of municipalities, commercial developments, universities, hospitals, and residential communities. We also launched Enwave GeoCommunities in 2022, specifically focused on the development of low-carbon solutions for single-building and community residential developments.  Our management team has extensive experience in designing, operating, and/or managing a variety of low-carbon, efficient thermal and electrical technologies including lake water cooling, geoexchange, energy from waste, clean biomass, energy from sewage, thermal ice batteries, ambient loops, wind, solar, and combined heat, and power.

About the Greater Toronto Airports Authority

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority is the operator of Toronto – Lester B. Pearson International Airport, Canada's largest airport and a vital connector of people, businesses and goods. Toronto Pearson has been named "Best Large Airport in North America serving more than 40 million passengers" for five years in a row by Airports Council International (ACI), the global trade representative of the world's airports. In recognition of its Healthy Airport program, ACI has also awarded Toronto Pearson the "Best hygiene measures in North America" award for two years running, and Toronto Pearson was the first Canadian airport to receive ACI's global health accreditation for its response to COVID-19.

SOURCE Greater Toronto Airports Authority

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/07/c0994.html

