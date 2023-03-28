U.S. markets close in 2 hours 1 minute

AECOM Tishman's Maggie Kwan Named as President of the Concrete Industry Board of New York

PR Newswire
·3 min read

As first female and Asian-American in the role, Kwan's appointment breaks new barriers in representation and gender equity

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Concrete Industry Board (CIB) of New York has elected AECOM Tishman's Maggie Kwan as its next Board President, succeeding current President Benjamin Pimentel. In this role, Kwan will advance CIB's mission, support its members and grow the organization's presence within the industry. Kwan previously served as CIB's First Vice President, a role she has held for the past two years. As Tishman's Senior Vice President, Civil and Structural Engineering, Kwan is involved in the construction of every tower project the company builds in New York.

"I'm honored to accept this appointment and look forward to serving this board and our members as a leader – and advocate," said Kwan. "Together, we will help advance our core principles; reach new industry heights; and grow further diverse, inclusive opportunity for the next generation of professionals and skilled workers within the sector. CIB is rightly recognized for our commitment to the highest professional standards, and it is with great pride that I will serve as its next President."

CIB Past-president Pimentel noted that he was pleased with the decision of the CIB membership to elect Kwan, saying, "Maggie Kwan will bring energy to the CIB leadership; I am certain the CIB will be in good hands during her tenure as Board President."

An industry leader for more than 25 years, Kwan's expertise guides large-scale projects throughout the city. Her past work includes iconic projects such as 7 World Trade, One Times Square, The American Museum of Natural History, and One Vanderbilt. She has received numerous awards and recognitions, including the Professional Women in Construction Achievement Award, Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business, Crain's Top 40 Under 40, and the American Institute of Steel Construction Award.

Kwan's appointment is effective immediately, for a two-year term.

Executive Director Michael Fischer noted the importance of Kwan's election. "Kwan brings a fresh perspective to her presidency by her tenacity and dedication to CIB and to the concrete construction industry," he said, adding "Her position as a female industry professional of Asian-American descent is noteworthy, but frankly her achievements have eclipsed the demographics."

About CIB

The Concrete Industry Board of New York Fosters the highest quality design and construction of concrete structures through education, exchange and debate; is dedicated to the practice of the highest professional ethical standards in all elements of the concrete construction industry; and advances the use of quality concrete.

About AECOM Tishman

AECOM Tishman is one of the world's leading builders, spanning over 100 years and responsible for managing construction of more than 600 million square feet, including iconic projects such as the World Trade Center, Manhattan West, One Vanderbilt, and Hudson Yards. AECOM Tishman is part of AECOM, the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical expertise and innovation, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $13.2 billion in fiscal year 2020. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aecom-tishmans-maggie-kwan-named-as-president-of-the-concrete-industry-board-of-new-york-301783741.html

SOURCE AECOM Tishman

