AECOM's (NYSE:ACM) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

AECOM's (NYSE:ACM) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.22 on 19th of January. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 1.0%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

AECOM's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before this announcement, AECOM was paying out 87% of earnings, but a comparatively small 20% of free cash flows. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

Analysts expect a massive rise in earnings per share in the next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continue, we could see the payout ratio reaching 12% which is fairly sustainable.

AECOM Is Still Building Its Track Record

Looking back, the dividend has been stable, but the company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long so we can't be confident that the dividend will remain stable through all economic environments. Since 2021, the dividend has gone from $0.60 total annually to $0.88. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 21% a year over that time. AECOM has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. In the last five years, AECOM's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 7.3% per annum. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think AECOM will make a great income stock. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 3 warning signs for AECOM that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

