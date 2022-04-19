U.S. markets close in 6 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,422.07
    +30.38 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,674.81
    +263.12 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,409.12
    +76.76 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,996.05
    +5.92 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.00
    -4.21 (-3.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.60
    -16.80 (-0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    25.73
    -0.42 (-1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0805
    +0.0020 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9150
    +0.0530 (+1.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3001
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.6550
    +1.6550 (+1.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,374.50
    +2,049.17 (+5.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    965.08
    +14.52 (+1.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,596.01
    -20.37 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.09
    +185.38 (+0.69%)
     

Aecon consortium selected for transformative GO Expansion project

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AEGXF

-- Largest transit project in Ontario's history --

TORONTO, April 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) announced today that ONxpress Transportation Partners ("ONxpress") has been selected to deliver the transformative GO Expansion On-Corridor Works project in the Greater Golden Horseshoe Area.

Aecon consortium selected for transformative GO Expansion project (CNW Group/Aecon Group Inc.)
Aecon consortium selected for transformative GO Expansion project (CNW Group/Aecon Group Inc.)

Previously identified as the First Negotiations Proponent, ONxpress has executed an agreement with Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Metrolinx to deliver the multi-billion-dollar project under a progressive design, build, operate and maintain (DBOM) contract model. ONxpress is a consortium comprised of Aecon, FCC Construcción S.A. (FCC), Deutsche Bahn International Operations GmbH and Alstom. Aecon holds a 50 per cent interest in a civil joint venture with FCC, which is undertaking the construction, and a 28 per cent interest in a 25-year operations and maintenance partnership with Deutsche Bahn International Operations.

The innovative, fully integrated contract begins with a two-year collaborative development phase to finalize the scope, commercial structure, and pricing of various elements of the project, with certain construction and early works activities commencing during this phase. Operations and maintenance are anticipated to commence upon completion of this period, and further information on the contract value and schedule will be disclosed following the development phase. The project is the culmination of the GO Expansion program and will electrify and transform the GO Rail network into a system that will deliver two-way, all-day service every 15 minutes or less across five core rail corridors in the Greater Golden Horseshoe Area.

"Aecon is purpose-built with the multidisciplinary expertise, preeminent execution capabilities and sophisticated processes to build and operate projects of this magnitude and we look forward to working with Infrastructure Ontario, Metrolinx and our partners to deliver this unprecedented and sustainable project," said Jean-Louis Servranckx, President and Chief Executive Officer, Aecon Group Inc.

System-wide infrastructure upgrades will include adding 205 kilometres of new track, electrifying 687 kilometres of the rail network, significant enhancements to platforms and tracks at Union Station, building new maintenance and storage facilities, and installing train control and signaling systems to enable more frequent service. The scope of work will also include upgrading and constructing new bridges, level crossings, grade separation structures, drainage systems and significant earthworks.

Upon taking over operations and maintenance responsibilities, ONxpress will be responsible for providing expanded train service across the rail network, including major improvements to the existing timetable planning, operating train services including crewing, as well as maintenance of fleet, facilities, train control and electrification systems.

"Through our expertise in delivering complex infrastructure solutions, we are primed to deliver this world-class project to modernize operations and service across the GO Rail network," said Steve Nackan, Executive Vice President and President, Aecon Concessions. "We are proud to play a key role in one of the largest infrastructure investments in Canada – while stimulating the economy, creating well-paying jobs, and more efficiently connecting people and businesses."

"With increased frequency, faster trains, additional stations and seamless connections, this critical project will significantly improve regional rapid transit across Ontario – connecting communities and enabling future generations to thrive," said Manuel Rivaya, Senior Vice President, Urban Transportation Solutions, Aecon Group Inc. "Urban transit infrastructure provides significant opportunities to decarbonize our economy, and we are proud to continue leading the industry in the construction and operation of sustainable infrastructure through a project of this scale."

Join our Team

Build and operate the infrastructure of tomorrow. Aecon is currently recruiting for a diverse range of construction, operational and functional service roles to work on the GO Expansion project. As a first-choice employer, we're looking for talented and diverse individuals to build what matters and help future generations thrive. Apply today: aecon.com/careers

About Aecon

As a Canadian leader in construction and infrastructure development with global expertise, Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) strives to be the number one Canadian infrastructure company and is proud to be recognized as one of the Best Employers in Canada. Aecon safely, profitably, and sustainably delivers integrated solutions to private and public-sector clients through its Construction segment in the Civil, Urban Transportation, Nuclear, Utility, and Industrial sectors, and provides project development, financing, investment and management services through its Concessions segment. Join our online community on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram @AeconGroup.

Statement on Forward-Looking Information

The information in this press release includes certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans but are subject to risks and uncertainties. In addition to events beyond Aecon's control, there are factors which could cause actual or future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or inferred herein, as discussed in greater detail in Section 13 – "Risk Factors" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis filed on March 1, 2022. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Aecon undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Aecon Group Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Aecon Group Inc.)
Aecon Group Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Aecon Group Inc.)

SOURCE Aecon Group Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/19/c2735.html

Recommended Stories

  • Brad Gerstner’s Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we reviewed Brad Gerstner’s biography and investment track record. You can skip our detailed discussion about Brad Gerstner’s biography and investment track record and jump directly to the Top 5 Stock Picks of Brad Gerstner. Brad Gerstner, the founder of internet, software, and travel-focused Altimeter Capital has been among the standout performers […]

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    While I'm not a believer in owning all the FAANG stocks, I do feel a strong case can be made that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the company behind internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is the best value of the group. What investors are getting with Alphabet is well over a decade of dominance when it comes to internet search. Google has controlled between 91% and 93% of monthly search share dating back at least two years, according to GlobalStats.

  • Plug Power Stock Rises on Agreement to Supply Green Hydrogen to Walmart

    Plug Power will deliver up to 20 tons per day of liquid green hydrogen to power Walmart's lift trucks across the retailer's distribution and fulfillment centers.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • Earnings: Johnson & Johnson misses on revenue, suspends vaccine sales guidance

    Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss earnings for Johnson & Johnson as well as the pharmaceutical industry company’s decision to suspend its vaccine sales guidance.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    The stock market has fallen to start the year, and some stocks have fallen more than others. For investors, however, that brings up opportunities – just because a stock has fallen quite a bit doesn't necessarily make it a bad investment. The trick for investors is to tell the difference between stocks that are cheap at their new low prices and stocks that are truly broken. That’s where the Wall Street pros come in. These expert stock pickers have identified two compelling tickers whose current s

  • Putin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to Tycoons

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanctioned or unsanctioned, Russian billionaires face fresh hurdles after President Vladimir Putin dropped the curtain on the era of foreign stock listings.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Putin sign

  • Don't Feel Too at Home in CASA, Despite Verizon Deal

    Casa Systems gapped higher after word hit that Verizon was investing about $40 million in the company's common stock. But the technical picture gives some caution.

  • 3 Ominous Reasons to Avoid This Biotech Pioneer

    Investing in biotech companies can be risky. Biotechs are often a corporation wrapped around a hypothesis. If the hypothesis works out, riches can follow. But if not, the company can go bankrupt or be sold for pennies after years of frustration.

  • Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Proposed Issuance of US$400 Million Senior Unsecured Notes

    Vermilion Energy Inc. ("Vermilion", "We", "Our", "Us" or the "Company") (TSX: VET) (NYSE: VET) announces its intention to issue up to US$400 million aggregate principal amount of 8 year senior unsecured notes (the "New Notes") in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers (the "Offering"), subject to market and other conditions. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the New Notes to reduce the amount outstanding on our credit facility. Contingent upon the completion of the O

  • Elon Musk threatens to cut Twitter board members’ salaries to $0 as his takeover bid morphs into a referendum on the company

    The world’s richest man’s Twitter takeover saga is morphing into a referendum on its board, as founder Jack Dorsey tweets his agreement from the sidelines.

  • 2 of the Cheapest Stocks I Own

    Home-improvement retailer Lowe's (NYSE: LOW), and image-browsing platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) are two of the cheapest stocks I own. The thing is, most valuation metrics, like the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, look back at where a company has been. The challenge of investing is to take both into consideration -- balancing the value proposition today in light of a company's business prospects tomorrow.

  • Elon Musk May Have a Powerful Ally to Buy Twitter

    Tesla CEO has made a $43 billion bid to buy the microblogging website but hasn't given details on how he plans to fund the deal.

  • 2 Stocks to Buy if They Take a Dip

    These two stocks have bright futures, but the good news is already fully accounted for in today's share prices.

  • Missed Out on Amazon? 3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Amazon has delivered life-changing returns for investors, but it's not the only blockbuster opportunity in e-commerce.

  • Lockheed Martin Stock Falls After Sales Miss Estimates

    The outlook remained unchanged this time around after the defense giant had downgrading it late last year.

  • Why Shares of Phillips 66 Bounced Higher on Monday

    On a day when the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average both sank, shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) climbed higher thanks to an analyst's bullish take on the diversified energy company's stock. As of the end of Monday's trading session, shares of Phillips 66 had risen 5.2%. Recognizing significant upside for shares of Phillips 66, Piper Sandler hiked its price target on the stock to $119 from $107.

  • Bank of America stock rises after earnings beat, Didi and Rivian shares drop

    Bank of America stock is up after impressive Q1 earnings while Didi stock is down due to the company planning to delist in the U.S. and Rivian is down after comments from its CEO on the EV battery shortage.

  • 3 Reasons PayPal Is a Golden Buying Opportunity Today

    PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) shareholders have experienced the best and worst in just a few short years. Much has changed since then -- PayPal shares are down 63% in the past six months versus a 1.9% decline in the S&P 500. PayPal's steep pullback grabbed my attention from the start -- how does the world's largest mobile payments company shed over half of its value in such a short period of time?

  • Forget Stock Splits: 3 Other Reasons to Buy Shopify Now

    There's a lot more to like about this company beyond its headline-grabbing stock split announcement.