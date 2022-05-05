TORONTO, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) announced today that Connect Cité, a 50/50 general partnership between Aecon and EBC in which Aecon is the lead partner, has finalized a $219 million contract with ADM Aéroports de Montréal to build the Montréal-Trudeau International Airport Réseau express métropolitain (REM) Station project in Québec. Aecon's share of this contract will be added to its Construction segment backlog in the second quarter of 2022, with additional scope and related pricing being finalized through a collaborative process in the coming months.

Aecon partnership finalizes contract for the Montréal-Trudeau International Airport REM Station project in Québec (CNW Group/Aecon Group Inc.)

The scope of work includes construction, project management, and commissioning of the station shell and associated buildings to enable the concurrent REM project to access the site and complete equipment installations to commence operations. Construction will commence in the second quarter of 2022.

The station is a significant addition to Montréal's transit system and will be a critical hub for the 67-kilometre REM network, a project in which Aecon is also currently playing a key role in executing. Upon completion, it will take approximately 25 minutes to travel from the station to downtown, with faster and more frequent all-day service.

"The REM network will improve mobility and connect communities across the Greater Montréal Area with faster and more sustainable transit, and we look forward to working with ADM and our partner to deliver this world-class project," said Jean-Louis Servranckx, President and Chief Executive Officer, Aecon Group Inc. "This project further strengthens our presence in Québec, as we continue to pursue significant opportunities across the province to build the critical infrastructure required to meet the needs of future generations."

