Aecon schedules first quarter 2022 financial results release and conference call

TORONTO, March 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) announced today that it intends to release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, after market close, and has scheduled a conference call and live webcast for 10 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Jean-Louis Servranckx, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Smales, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host the conference call.

Participants should dial 1-833-950-0062 or 1-226-828-7575 at least 10 minutes prior to the conference time. The conference ID is 583427. An accompanying presentation of the first quarter 2022 financial results will be available after market close on April 27, 2022, at www.aecon.com/investing.

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available at www.aecon.com/InvestorCalendar. Participants should join the webcast at least 15 minutes prior to the conference time to register and install any necessary software.

For those unable to attend the call, a replay will be available after 2 p.m. on April 28, 2022 at 1-866-813-9403 or 1-929-458-6194, or online until midnight on May 12, 2022. The access code is 102265. A replay of the webcast will also be available within 24 hours following the call.

About Aecon

As a Canadian leader in construction and infrastructure development with global expertise, Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) strives to be the number one Canadian infrastructure company and is proud to be recognized as one of the Best Employers in Canada. Aecon safely, profitably, and sustainably delivers integrated solutions to private and public-sector clients through its Construction segment in the Civil, Urban Transportation, Nuclear, Utility and Industrial sectors, and provides project development, financing, investment and management services through its Concessions segment. Join our online community on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram @AeconGroup.

