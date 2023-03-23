Aecon schedules first quarter 2023 financial results release and conference call

Aecon Group Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Aecon Group Inc.)

TORONTO, March 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) announced today that it intends to release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 after market close, and has scheduled a conference call and live webcast for 9 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

Jean-Louis Servranckx, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Smales, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host the conference call.

Participants should dial 1-833-950-0062 or 1-226-828-7575 at least 10 minutes prior to the conference time. The conference ID is 294073. An accompanying presentation of the first quarter 2023 financial results will be available after market close on April 25, 2023 at www.aecon.com/investing.

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available at www.aecon.com/InvestorCalendar. Participants should join the webcast at least 15 minutes prior to the conference time to register and install any necessary software.

For those unable to attend the call, a replay will be available after 2 p.m. on April 26, 2023 at 1-866-813-9403 or 1-929-458-6194, or online until midnight on May 24, 2023. The access code is 214726. A replay of the webcast will also be available within 24 hours following the call.

About Aecon

Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) is a national Canadian construction and infrastructure development company with global experience and is proud to be recognized as one of the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada. Aecon delivers integrated solutions to private and public-sector clients through its Construction segment in the Civil, Urban Transportation, Nuclear, Utility and Industrial sectors, and provides project development, financing, investment and management services through its Concessions segment.

