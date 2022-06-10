U.S. markets close in 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,909.34
    -108.48 (-2.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,462.93
    -809.86 (-2.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,360.61
    -393.62 (-3.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,806.80
    -44.06 (-2.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.41
    -1.10 (-0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,875.90
    +23.10 (+1.25%)
     

  • Silver

    21.91
    +0.09 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0524
    -0.0096 (-0.91%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    +0.1120 (+3.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2313
    -0.0185 (-1.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3800
    +0.0020 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,011.46
    -1,104.23 (-3.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    623.04
    -29.56 (-4.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,317.52
    -158.69 (-2.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,824.29
    -422.24 (-1.49%)
     

Aegion Announces Acquisition of EN-TECH Corporation’s Cured-in-Place Lining Division

Aegion Corp
·2 min read
Aegion Corp
Aegion Corp

The North American Leader in Technology-Enabled Water Solutions Welcomes EN-TECH to Its Portfolio

ST. LOUIS, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aegion Corporation, a leading provider of infrastructure maintenance, rehabilitation, and technology-enabled water solutions, today announced the acquisition of EN-TECH Corporation’s cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) lining division.

EN-TECH, headquartered in Closter, N.J., has been a leading provider of pipe maintenance and rehabilitation solutions across the Northeast since 1983. The acquisition of EN-TECH’s CIPP lining division will accelerate and innovate Aegion’s operational capabilities, enhance its technological solutions, and expand its geographic presence.

“We are excited to welcome the EN-TECH team to Aegion and widen our geographic reach and service offerings to our customers,” said Rob Tullman, President and CEO, Aegion. “This acquisition enables the EN-TECH and Aegion teams to combine our expertise in operations and manufacturing in order to position us for continued growth and industry leadership.”

EN-TECH employees and facilities will continue to provide the same quality CIPP services for which EN-TECH is known in New York and New Jersey.

“We have enjoyed a long-standing business relationship with Aegion for nearly three decades, and this transaction is an exciting new chapter for us,” said Gene Camali, EN-TECH Corporation. “Our shared values and focus on safety, quality, and results make this transaction a natural next step for EN-TECH.”

About Aegion Corporation
Aegion combines innovative technologies with market-leading expertise to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure around the world. Since 1971, the Company has played a pioneering role in rehabilitation solutions for aging infrastructure, primarily pipelines in the wastewater and potable water industries. Aegion is committed to Stronger. Safer. Infrastructure.®

More information about Aegion can be found at www.aegion.com.

About EN-TECH
Since 1983, EN-TECH has blended efficiency and ingenuity to affordably deliver innovative results. EN-TECH is a leading provider of sewer rehabilitation and concrete restoration solutions to serve client’s needs from inspection through complete rehabilitation.

More information about EN-TECH can be found at www.en-techcorp.com.

For more information, contact:

Aegion Corporation
Beth Kerley
Senior Director, Communications & Marketing
corpcomms@aegion.com


Recommended Stories