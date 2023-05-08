Aegis Brands Reports Voting Results of 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
TORONTO, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Aegis Brands Inc. (TSX: AEG) ("Aegis," "the Company") announced today that all the resolutions put to shareholders at the Corporation's Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held in person at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto on May 5, 2023 were duly passed. The results for each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting are set out below.
All nominees listed in the Corporation's Management Information Circular dated March 31, 2023 were elected as directors of the Corporation. The Corporation received proxies and in-person votes at the Meeting for each of the nominees as follows:
Nominee
# Votes For
% Votes For
# Votes
# Non Votes
% Votes
Michael Bregman
37,787,673
99.96 %
16,951
57,772
0.04 %
Steven Pelton
37,787,673
99.96 %
16,951
57,772
0.04 %
Stephen Kelley
37,787,873
99.96 %
16,751
57,772
0.04 %
Alton McEwen
28,944,522
76.56 %
8,860,102
57,772
23.44 %
Michael Serruya
37,787,663
99.96 %
16,961
57,772
0.04 %
Aaron Serruya
37,397,776
98.92 %
406,848
57,772
1.08 %
Aegis also reported:
The resolution approving Baker Tilly WM LLP as the Corporation's auditor was approved by the affirmative vote of 99.99% of the votes represented at the Meeting.
The resolution approving the unallocated options issuable under the Corporation's incentive stock option plan was approved by the affirmative vote of 98.91% of the votes represented at the Meeting.
The resolution approving the re-pricing of certain stock options previously granted to insiders of the Corporation was approved by the affirmative vote of 98.92% of the votes of the disinterested shareholders represented at the Meeting.
The Corporation's full report of voting results on matters presented at the Meeting can be found at www.sedar.com.
About Aegis Brands Inc.
Aegis Brands Inc. currently owns and operates the St. Louis Bar & Grill and Bridgehead Coffee brands. The company's vision is to build a portfolio of amazing brands that can grow and flourish with access to our resources and expertise. The company is committed to letting each brand operate independently while providing shared expertise to help them thrive.
For more information, please visit aegisbrands.ca.
