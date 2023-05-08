Aegis Brands Reports Voting Results of 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Aegis Brands Inc. (TSX: AEG) ("Aegis," "the Company") announced today that all the resolutions put to shareholders at the Corporation's Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held in person at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto on May 5, 2023 were duly passed. The results for each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting are set out below.

All nominees listed in the Corporation's Management Information Circular dated March 31, 2023 were elected as directors of the Corporation. The Corporation received proxies and in-person votes at the Meeting for each of the nominees as follows:

Nominee # Votes For % Votes For # Votes

Withheld # Non Votes % Votes

Withheld/Abstain Michael Bregman 37,787,673 99.96 % 16,951 57,772 0.04 % Steven Pelton 37,787,673 99.96 % 16,951 57,772 0.04 % Stephen Kelley 37,787,873 99.96 % 16,751 57,772 0.04 % Alton McEwen 28,944,522 76.56 % 8,860,102 57,772 23.44 % Michael Serruya 37,787,663 99.96 % 16,961 57,772 0.04 % Aaron Serruya 37,397,776 98.92 % 406,848 57,772 1.08 %

Aegis also reported:

The resolution approving Baker Tilly WM LLP as the Corporation's auditor was approved by the affirmative vote of 99.99% of the votes represented at the Meeting.

The resolution approving the unallocated options issuable under the Corporation's incentive stock option plan was approved by the affirmative vote of 98.91% of the votes represented at the Meeting.

The resolution approving the re-pricing of certain stock options previously granted to insiders of the Corporation was approved by the affirmative vote of 98.92% of the votes of the disinterested shareholders represented at the Meeting.

The Corporation's full report of voting results on matters presented at the Meeting can be found at www.sedar.com.

Story continues

About Aegis Brands Inc.

Aegis Brands Inc. currently owns and operates the St. Louis Bar & Grill and Bridgehead Coffee brands. The company's vision is to build a portfolio of amazing brands that can grow and flourish with access to our resources and expertise. The company is committed to letting each brand operate independently while providing shared expertise to help them thrive.

For more information, please visit aegisbrands.ca .

SOURCE Aegis Brands Inc.

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/08/c9971.html