Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Exclusive Placement Agent on a $15 Million Registered Direct Offering for TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC)

Aegis Capital Corp.
·2 min read

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2022 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Exclusive Placement Agent on a $15 Million Registered Direct Offering for TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC).

About TuanChe Limited

Founded in 2010, TuanChe Limited is a leading integrated automotive marketplace in China. TuanChe offers services to connect automotive consumers with various industry players such as automakers, dealers and other automotive service providers. TuanChe provides automotive marketing and transaction related services by integrating its online platforms with offline sales events. Through its integrated marketing solutions, TuanChe turns individual and isolated automobile purchase transactions into large-scale collective purchase activities by creating an interactive many-to-many environment. Furthermore, leveraging its proprietary data analytics and advanced digital marketing system, TuanChe's online marketing service platform helps industry customers increase the efficiency and effectiveness of their advertising placements.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://www.tuanche.com

TC TuanChe Stock Data, Filings, Earnings, News &amp; Transcripts
TC TuanChe Stock Data, Filings, Earnings, News & Transcripts

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email Banking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010.

Aegis Capital Corp., Monday, November 28, 2022, Press release picture
Aegis Capital Corp., Monday, November 28, 2022, Press release picture

www.aegiscapcorp.com

Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment and insurance products offered are not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency, are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank or any bank affiliate, and are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/728991/Aegis-Capital-Corp-acted-as-Exclusive-Placement-Agent-on-a-15-Million-Registered-Direct-Offering-for-TuanChe-Limited-NASDAQ-TC

