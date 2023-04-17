NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2023 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $10 Million Underwritten Public Offering for GlucoTrack, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK).

About GlucoTrack, Inc.

GlucoTrack, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by people suffering from diabetes and pre-diabetics in Israel and internationally. It develops GlucoTrack glucose monitoring device that helps people with diabetes and pre-diabetics to obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain. The company was formerly known as Integrity Applications, Inc. and changed its name to GlucoTrack, Inc. in November 2021. GlucoTrack, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Or Yehuda, Israel.

For more information, please visit: https://www.glucotrack.com

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email Banking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010.

Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment and insurance products offered are not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency, are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank or any bank affiliate, and are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

