Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $9.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering of ADSs for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 3, 2022 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $9.8 Million Underwritten Public Offering of ADSs for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV).

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq:BVXV) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses. Since its inception, the company has executed eight clinical trials including a seven country, 12,400 participant Phase 3 trial of its vaccine candidate and has built a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for biopharmaceutical products. With highly experienced pharmaceutical industry leadership, BiondVax is aiming to develop a pipeline of diversified and commercially viable products and platforms, beginning with an innovative nanosized antibody (NanoAb) pipeline.

For more information, please visit www.biondvax.com.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email Banking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010.

Shape, logoDescription automatically generated
Shape, logoDescription automatically generated

www.aegiscapcorp.com

Brokerage and investment advisory services are offered through Aegis Capital Corporation, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment and insurance products offered are not insured by the FDIC or any other federal government agency, are not deposits or other obligations of, or guaranteed by, a bank or any bank affiliate, and are subject to investment risks, including possible loss of the principal amount invested.

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/680614/Aegis-Capital-Corp-Acted-as-Sole-Bookrunner-on-a-98-Million-Underwritten-Public-Offering-of-ADSs-for-BiondVax-Pharmaceuticals-Ltd-NASDAQ-BVXV

